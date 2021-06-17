Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Daily Tenderness of Cooking Dinner For Family

By Krys Malcolm Belc
Literary Hub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe earliest dinner I remember: pasta. My dorm kitchen, boxers and a tee shirt. I kept quiet. I chopped vegetables. Did the work. Anna was my first serious girlfriend, my first girlfriend at all. The way food and gender and family all swirled together for me, she didn’t know any of that yet. She only knew I said I could cook pasta and there I was. We had meal plans and didn’t need this, this was for pleasure. While cooking, I am unselfconscious in this body, I know how and when to move. It was spring. I remember the lushness of the meal, everything green. We ate on sagging paper plates, standing in the grimy dorm kitchen. She stared at me. I loved my legs for the first time that year because she loved them, athlete’s legs, banged up to hell but still beautiful, in a way I only felt through someone else’s gaze. Standing at the counter I morphed into the me who would provide her meals, that night and so many more. I was young, a teenager still, with no clarity about my body and what form it was meant to take.

lithub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Tenderness#Millennials#Soft Music#Food Drink#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesshorelinemedia.net

Cooking with Crain

With its prickly, tough leaves and fibrous, inedible choke, a fresh artichoke bears no slight resemblance to the man-eating plant in Little Shop of Horrors. Maybe that’s why so many people avoid the poor vegetable, except in canned form. Alas! The artichoke is one of God’s noblest and tastiest creations....
Recipesthecarousel.com

Family Dinner Favourite: Best Ever Chicken Vegetable Stew

This delicious stew recipe can turn the dreariest winter day into a special occasion for the whole family. What’s more, it’s cheap, nutritious and takes just 20 minutes to make. Ingredients. 1 whole chicken (cut and skin removed or you can use chicken drumsticks or chicken breast) 1 broccoli (cut...
RecipesSun-Journal

Healthy cooking for the whole family

This Vietnamese inspired salad is a variation on cole slaw. It holds up well in the refrigerator and will last a few days so make extra!. 2 tablespoons Lime Juice or 2 tablespoons Lemon Juice. 1 clove Garlic minced. ¼ teaspoon red pepper chili flakes. SALAD. 2 cups Chicken cooked...
Recipesvalleynewsandviews.com

Cooking with Cindy

Here a couple new recipes I tried that would be good anytime especially for breakfast or brunch. Pistachio Muffins 1/2 cup butter 3/4 cup sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 3.4 ounce package pistachio pudding 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/3 teaspoon sat 1/2 cup milk 2 cups flour 1/4 cup sugar for topping Beat together the butter and sugar for 1 minute. Add the eggs and vanilla beat until…
Recipessuffolkcountynews.net

Cooking with a Veteran

1lb cooked pasta shells or bowtie pasta is the best. 2 cups lobster (real if you can get it) 2 ½ cups shredded cheese, for this mix I am using black truffle cheese, smoked cheddar, pepper jack, and yellow cheddar. Shaved parmesan cheese. 3 strips bacon. 1 ½ cups heavy...
RecipesThe Daily News Online

Food & Family: Elma native cooks up a second helping for middle-grade readers

Elma native cooks up a second helping for middle-grade readers. Curtis Pith has always been obsessed with being a chef. This is because his long-absent father is the host of “Super Chef” — Lucas Taylor. So when Taylor announces a kids-only season of “Super Chef,” Curtis finally sees his chance to meet his dad.
Billings, MTekalakaeagle.com

Cooking in the West

Summer is the time when I decide to roll up my sleeves and clean out some junk. However, my parents were children of the Great Depression, so I can still hear their voices ringing in my ears when I think about pitching stuff that could potentially have some use in the future--even though it has received no usage within the last 25 years. Marilee Robinson of Billings, Montana sent me her delightful book “East Meets West,” and one of her essays, which I have abridged this week, is called “Throwin' It Out.” I love her style of only using dialogue to tell her stories.
RecipesFood52

My Family’s Filipino Favorites Revolve Around Meat. Then I Started Cooking Vegetarian.

I grew up in a Filipino household where meat was always on the table. Some days, we'd have inihaw na liempo, or grilled marinated pork belly; other days, it was corned beef silog—sautéed canned corned beef with garlic fried rice and egg. Every family gathering had barbecue pork and offal in skewers; lumpia, or spring rolls filled with ground pork; pancit, thin rice noodles tossed with pork and mixed vegetables; even the occasional lechon—a whole-roasted pig. Whether it was traditional Filipino food or not, meat was always there.
Recipesthegirlonbloor.com

Shrimp Salad {No Cook Dinner Idea}

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. This Shrimp Salad is the BEST no cook dinner idea for summer – turn it into a pasta salad or serve in brioche rolls for a filling meal. Gain access to my free 4-week...
Recipescleanplates.com

10 No Cook Summer Dinners We’re Making on Repeat

I wait all year long for summer to return. I dream of picnics outside, beach days, and melting ice cream cones. What I don’t dream of is the heat — those scorching days where the idea of moving away from your AC unit feels downright rude. And it’s on those days that I’m definitely not turning on the oven or stove. That’s where these no cook recipes come in. Not only are all of them heat-free, they’re mostly easy, chock-full of vegetables, and so delicious you’re going to want to make them again and again in the coming months. Check, check, and check!
KidsClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen therapy: How a therapist helps families through cooking

Many families have spent more time than ever in their kitchens since the pandemic shut everything down, and it got one local therapist thinking about a non-traditional way to offer family counseling. Therapist Julie Ohana knows we’re all looking for ways to find some peace during uncertain times. As a...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Tender Crusty Chicken

Combine flour, salt, seasoned salt, pepper and paprika. Work mixture into chicken, leaving no moist spots. Brown chicken in 1/2-inch hot fat; then place in a 9x13-inch pan. Do not stack pieces. Drizzle butter and milk over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 30-40 minutes or until tender. Pour extra milk over chicken during baking if it looks too dry.
RecipesFood Network

6 Easy Dinners You'll Want to Cook at Your AirBnb

Keep vacation simple with these smart, no-stress recipes. Before heading to your AirBnB, there are a few things you need to consider: how stocked the kitchen will be, how much you need to cook and how you can avoid packing (or purchasing) way too much food. Many rental kitchens aren’t designed for serious cooking and won’t be super well-stocked. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make a great meal that feeds the entire family. The following dinners, all of which require just a few ingredients that you’ll use again multiple times throughout the week, will ensure you’re covered in the kitchen and can enjoy your vacation without any stress.
Recipesthedomesticdietitian.com

50 Easy Dinner Ideas for When It’s Too Hot to Cook

If it’s hot enough to fry an egg outside, then the last thing you want to do is stand over a stove or turn on the oven for dinner. We’ve got you covered with some of our favorite Mediterranean diet inspired summer meal ideas for when it’s just too hot to cook.
Lifestylewiartonecho.com

Karen Gordon: The perfect family dinner for Father's Day

With Father’s Day on Sunday, here’s a delicious and unexpected meat dish that’s sure to wow the father in your life!. For years, the main meal in our home for Father’s Day consisted of grilled steaks, corn-on-the cob and baked potatoes. While it was delicious, it just wasn’t anything really special. Then a couple of years ago, I started making this dish for Father’s Day and it was a huge hit! Not only is it impressive in its presentation — it looks like something served at a restaurant. it’s so incredibly delicious!
Recipesbargainbabe.com

The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More hardcover $18.62

For a limited time, get The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More hardcover for only $18.62! The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! will free you up and transform your cooking life as well, with 120 recipes that range from effortless breakfasts to breezy skillet meals to speedy soups to ready-in-minutes Tex-Mex delights, so So you’ll have lots of options for any given meal. Many recipes in this cookbook call for step- saving (and sanity-saving) shortcuts that will revolutionize the time you spend making meals for your family, and all of them are utterly scrumptious! I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this new generation of recipes, including Butter Pecan French Toast, Buffalo Chicken Totchos, Speedy Dumpling Soup, Broccoli-Cheese Stromboli (so great for kids!), and an entire section of pastas and grains, such as One-Pot Sausage Pasta and colorful and fresh Hawaiian Shrimp Bowls. You’ll find yummy meals such as Pepperoni Fried Rice, Chicken-Fried Steak Fingers, and ultra-tasty Chicken Curry in a Hurry . . . as well as assemble-in-the-baking-dish casseroles, throw-together sheet pan suppers, and simply decadent desserts such as Mug Cakes, Coconut Cream Pie, and Brownie S’Mores Bars that you’ll dream about.
RecipesBrit + Co

5 Dinner Recipes To Cook This Week

After well over a year of attempting to make three meals — and snacks — a day at home, we have fallen into a deep cycle of food fatigue. Too often, when it's time to grocery shop for the week ahead, we find ourselves racking our brains for ideas, falling back on the same mainstays, or heck, figuring we'll just have oatmeal for dinner this time. These five simple, summery dinner recipes recently came to our rescue, so we have a hunch they might be able to do something about your funk, too. Bon appetit!