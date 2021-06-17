Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vodafone goes for 5G Standalone

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone is partnering with Ericsson to deploy a cloud-native dual-mode core for its 5G Standalone network where where all products and solutions are designed to run independently from previous generations of network equipment and technology. The deployment of a dual-mode core, also known as Single Packet Core, will enable 5G...

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#5g#Ericsson#Smartphones#G Standalone#Single Packet Core#Coventry University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Businesspingwest.com

Baidu spins off its semiconductor unit Kunlun into a standalone company

Baidu has confirmed that its chipmaking arm will continue as an independent company – Kunlun Chip (Beijing) Technology Company. Ouyang Jian, the chief architect of Baidu chip, will become the CEO of Kunlun Chip. Details: The Chinese search engine giant officially had announced it will spin off its semiconductor branch...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Qualcomm inks private network partnerships

Qualcomm announced separate partnerships with two US companies producing software for mobile networks, seeking fresh opportunities in a growing market for private networks in the nation. Celona, which provides radio and core platforms for private networks, will become part of Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Programme, while a deal with Mavenir...
Technologyaithority.com

NEC Announces New 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units For Open RAN Global Markets

NEC Corporation announced the launch of new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022. In terms of functionality, the new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO* and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals. Also, the new RUs will feature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission. NEC’s proprietary high-density mounting technology, power saving technology, and fanless design will also enable a compact format that is lightweight and power efficient.
Economynationalcybersecuritynews.today

UK’s Vodafone network runs trials on standalone 5G in London, Manchester and Cardiff • The Register | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Vodafone has launched 5G SA (Standalone) trials in London, Manchester, and Cardiff in its largest test of the technology yet. The commercial launch has allowed the carrier to experiment with new ways to commercialise its network, including network slicing – where a portion of network is dedicated to a specific customer for their exclusive use. It will also allow customers to test 5G SA devices on a live, public network.
BusinessLight Reading

Vodafone UK flexes 5G SA muscle with Ericsson

In what it called a "commercial pilot," Vodafone UK has launched availability of 5G standalone (SA) services in London, Manchester and Cardiff. The deployment leverages a cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core (5GC) supplied by Ericsson, although Light Reading understands there are currently few if any 5G SA devices in the UK market yet ready to take advantage of the new capabilities.
Technologythefastmode.com

NEC to Jointly Develop RIC with NTT DOCOMO for Open RAN

NEC has announced the joint development of RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) with NTT DOCOMO in support of intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN). The two companies are aiming to reduce RAN operational costs, improve performance, and reduce power consumption through the use of RIC. Equipment conforming to O-RAN Fronthaul Interface Specifications enables interoperability with different vendors' products as well as the deployment of an optimal and flexible network that meets the needs of various use cases and network technology requirements. Furthermore, the introduction of RIC utilizing AI allows more sophisticated and efficient control of networks.
Energy Industrymobileworldlive.com

Vodafone on track for European renewable energy goal

Vodafone Group announced it will make good on a promise for its entire European operations to be 100 per cent powered by electricity from renewable sources by 1 July, a key step towards a wider goal to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. The operator said the move...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

NEC, Docomo target open RAN opex cuts

NEC and NTT Docomo expanded an R&D partnership to cover joint development of RAN intelligent controllers (RICs) with the aim of improving performance and reducing operating costs through automation. NEC stated the companies will boost open RAN performance by lowering power consumption of network equipment, employing the RIC to autonomously...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Samsung Networks, Intel And Ericsson Driving 5G Network Transformation Efforts

I'm a tech industry market research analyst that writes about 5G, Edge Computing, AI, Cloud Computing, IoT, Smart Devices and more. Though this year’s Mobile World Congress trade show is expected to be a thoroughly modest affair, it’s clear that many companies in the telecom industry are still using the convention’s time frame to make important announcements. What’s particularly interesting is the range of news related to network infrastructure equipment, the chips that power that equipment, and the software-based transformation of this often arcane, little understood world of network infrastructure.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost

Vodafone Idea tapped Cisco for network automation systems, seeking to boost user experience and accelerate the launch of new services on its 4G and future 5G networks. Cisco explained the pair are working on the design and construction of a 5G-ready architecture using its fully virtualised Ultra Packet Core, which includes automation and analytics functionality to accelerate time to market of 4G, 5G, cloud and IoT services.
Electronicsoxgadgets.com

The new Sony Xperia 10 III 5G now available at Vodafone

The new Sony Xperia 10 III 5G – with an incredible 6.0″ HDR OLED capacitive touch screen display, triple rear camera set-up (12MP, 8MP & 8MP) and 4,500mAh battery – is now available at Vodafone (www.vodafone.co.uk), the UK’s Best Network, as voted for by the readers of Trusted Reviews. When...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung’s new 5G radio with integrated antennas will accelerate 5G rollouts

Samsung provides network solutions to mobile operators delivering 5G connectivity; until now the solution is pretty cumbersome and has large OPEX costs for the operators. As a solution, with the intention to make the process simpler and quicker, Samsung Electronics took to the “Samsung Networks: Redefined,” – its virtual event – to launch a new radio with integrated antennas.
BusinessLight Reading

Mavenir teams with Qualcomm

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop indoor and outdoor solutions for both private and public network deployments aiming to broaden the choices for Open RAN customers.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE releases 5G CDN White Paper

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced the release of 5G CDN White Paper. The white paper analyzes in detail the challenges confronted by content delivery network (CDN) in the 5G era and proposes architecture and technology trends suitable for the evolution of CDN to content edge clouds. Also, the white paper shares cases of actual applications and deployments, which are of practical guiding significance to the industry.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone switches to 100% renewable energy across Europe

Vodafone’s entire European network is now powered entirely by renewable energy, furthering its ambition to be ‘net zero’ by 2030 and across it’s enture supply chain by 2040. The Newbury-based operator is now using solar, hydro or wind energy across its mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail outlet and...
TechnologyLight Reading

DigitalBridge's Boingo intros private wireless network

LOS ANGELES – Today Boingo Wireless, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, announced commercial availability of its enterprise private networks offering, currently being trialed at leading airports, sports and entertainment venues nationwide. Boingo Private Networks provide dedicated, secure wireless connectivity with enhanced capacity, control and coverage to...
MarketsEconomyWatch.com

Vodafone Share Price Forecast June 2021 – Time to Buy Vodafone Shares?

Although Vodafone shares have been flat in recent times, it remains a market-leading brand with a big market share. Vodafone Group is a British powerhouse in the telecommunications market. Headquartered in the UK, but it operates in western Europe, Asia, and in the African markets. Vodafone is one of the largest mobile operators in Africa, where it also operates the M-Pesa mobile money system.
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Vodafone: how to contact customer service to file a complaint

It can be difficult to voice your complaint, and even more difficult to resolve it. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to Vodafone, including relevant addresses, social media pages, and general manager details. For those who have a grievance against Vodafone, we’ve listed everything you...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Dish to Deploy 5G Standalone Core in AWS Cloud

Dish said today that it will use Nokia to deploy its 5G standalone core network on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Dish has committed to building a 5G nationwide network and unlike the three major U.S. wireless carriers, the company doesn’t have a legacy of earlier-generation infrastructure – a reality that is driving some innovative network architecture decisions.