Anyway, it has been neck and neck between Red Bull and Mercedes and indeed Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the championship this year. In the last two rounds, though, it is Verstappen and Red Bull who have edged ahead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points – though it should and could, arguably, be more – and Red Bull as a team gained 55 points on Mercedes at the two street circuits in Monaco and Baku. Fair to say that Mercedes have to turn it around.