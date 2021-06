The future of Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen’s playing career in Italy is not necessarily a matter of which device he has implanted, but for the reason to have the device, says sports medicine expert Carlo Tranquilli. — Speaking to Italian news service ANSA, Tranquilli outlined the protocol for footballers with heart conditions in Italy, and addressed reports that should Eriksen be fitted with an ICD (Impanted Cardioverter Defibrulator) he would not be permitted to play in Italy.