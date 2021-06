Grandma’s Marathon founder and former executive director Scott Keenan ish shedding light on one of the biggest races in America today, with a new book. "My Journey to Grandma’s Marathon: History and Heroes" mostly looks at the people involved like Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund to journalists who covered the race like Kevin Pates. Scott Keenan spoke about his book on the “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” podcast, admitted that the writing process was not easy and when he went about looking at the evolution of the marathon, it was always the people that helped him along the way.