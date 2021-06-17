Cancel
Soccer

Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

By MATTIAS KARÉN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm. Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship. The Danish federation says doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. It says such a device “is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.” It says Eriksen ”has accepted the solution” and that international specialists all recommend the same treatment.

Christian Eriksen
#Heart Rhythm#Ap#Danish
Finland
Denmark
Soccer
Sports
