Orange junior Brendon Worsham talks qualifying for state wrestling tournament

Orange junior Brendon Worsham has reached the 3A State Wrestling Tournament for the second year in a row. On Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville, Worsham defeated Gage Raley 15-3 to officially reach the state tournament. Worsham also reached the 3A Mideast Regional final for the first time his his career after he pinned Northwood’s Cliff Davis in the regional semifinals. Davis jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but Worsham came back and scored a pin at 3:30. This season, Worsham is 16-3 with seven pins. He has been active through an unusual year. This year, Worsham was the starting left tackle for the Orange football team. He also played cornerback and returned kickoffs. Next week, he will be one of six Orange wrestlers competing in the 3A State Wrestling Championships, which will also be held at Eastern Guilford High School on June 26.