Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gibsonville, NC

Orange junior Brendon Worsham talks qualifying for state wrestling tournament

By Jeff Hamlin
hillsborough-sports.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange junior Brendon Worsham has reached the 3A State Wrestling Tournament for the second year in a row. On Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville, Worsham defeated Gage Raley 15-3 to officially reach the state tournament. Worsham also reached the 3A Mideast Regional final for the first time his his career after he pinned Northwood’s Cliff Davis in the regional semifinals. Davis jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but Worsham came back and scored a pin at 3:30. This season, Worsham is 16-3 with seven pins. He has been active through an unusual year. This year, Worsham was the starting left tackle for the Orange football team. He also played cornerback and returned kickoffs. Next week, he will be one of six Orange wrestlers competing in the 3A State Wrestling Championships, which will also be held at Eastern Guilford High School on June 26.

www.hillsborough-sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibsonville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Nassar-sexual abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at White House briefing

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on Wednesday afternoon to promote coronavirus vaccinations. Rodrigo, who is meeting with President Biden and Anthony Fauci later Wednesday, stressed the importance of younger Americans who are eligible getting vaccinated in brief remarks at the start of the briefing with White House press secretary Jen Psaki .
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: Biden voting rights speech 'utter nonsense'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) knocked President Biden ’s voting rights speech as “utter nonsense” for calling the fight over voting laws the “most significant test to our democracy since the Civil War.”. “What utter nonsense. It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible,”...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

How the expanded child tax credit payments work

The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year. President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats unveil bill to decriminalize marijuana

Senate Democrats unveiled a bill on Wednesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act on Wednesday after Schumer previously teased the plan on April 20.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic

July 14 (Reuters) - A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials. U.S. deaths from drug overdoses leapt nearly 30% to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Inside Iran's plot to kidnap an American journalist

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured overseas. Next to them was a picture of a journalist U.S. prosecutors say he intended to kidnap and the caption "are you coming or should we come for you?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy