This lovely girl may have a fancy name, but she doesn’t require fancy things to be happy! Champagne is a 6 year old Bully mix girl ready for a new leash on life. Champaign will qualify for our Bully Love Special with a $10 adoption fee during June for all Pit Bulls and Bully mixes. Champagne has been a sweet and polite girl, and a little on the shy side. She likes treats and they are great bribery! We don’t know her previous lifestyle, and we recommend bringing any dogs in the home along for a meet-and-greet to see how everyone gets along. Champagne is spayed, current on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, and microchipped. Come and meet this precious pup today at our Saxe-Forte location in Fort Worth!