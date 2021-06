Well, it’s over. Genarro Gattuso is leaving Fiorentina (likely for Tottenham Hotspur) and will join Sergio Santarini and Vincenzo Guerini as the only undefeated managers in club history. The Viola are scrambling to dig themselves out of the hole they scooped themselves into, which means Daniele Pradè and Joe Barone dive into manager recruitment for the second time this summer.