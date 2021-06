Italy became the first side to reach the knockout round of the UEFA Euro 2020 as Manuel Locatelli scored an excellent brace in a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome. Fresh from their 3-0 win over Turkey in the competition's opening game, Roberto Mancini's side were perhaps even more impressive in repeating the scoreline against Switzerland, Ciro Immobile striking in the 89th minute to add gloss to a dominant night. Even if the hamstring injury suffered by Giorgio Chiellini in the first half threatens to weaken their outstanding backline for the tournament ahead. If any future opponents are to exploit that potential weakness, they will have to get the ball off Italy, which is no mean feat with Jorginho, Locatelli and Nicolo Barella dominating the midfield.