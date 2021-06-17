Cancel
Norway central bank may hike rates in each of the next 4 quarters, governor says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank could hike its key policy interest rate twice in the second half of this year and also twice during the first half of 2022, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

Norges Bank kept rates on hold at a record low 0.0% on Thursday and said a first hike is likely to come in September. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty; editing by Gwladys Fouche)

