Russia reports 14,057 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

By Reuters Staff
MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 14,057 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,195 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,264,047 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 416 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 127,992. The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

