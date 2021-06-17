Cancel
Oculus Quest VR headsets are now blighted by Facebook ads

By Henry St Leger
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
The Oculus Quest 2 may be the bestselling VR headset to date, but all those users are now going to have to reckon with Facebook ads within their VR games. The social media giant has announced that ads are being tested in a number of VR applications on its Quest and Quest 2 headsets. It's an unsurprising move for a company whose business model is largely based on targeted advertising across its many platforms (whether Facebook, Instagram, or otherwise) though one that is sure to irk some VR enthusiasts.

