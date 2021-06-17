Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ransomware attacks on the rise in Texas

Posted by 
NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TEXAS, USA — Ransomware attacks are on the rise in the state of Texas according to the F.B.I. This happens when hackers encrypt your compluter files and then ask you for money to get them back. According to the F.B.I., there are two primary ways they're getting your files. The...

www.newswest9.com
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#On The Rise#F B I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi Statenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Mississippi school districts targeted by ransomware attacks | #emailsecurity

A group of cybercriminals hacked the Vicksburg Warren School District’s servers last month and claimed to have employees’ personal information and internal school documents. A group that calls itself “Grief” breached the school’s servers through a ransomware attack on May 28. “The network of Warren Vicksburg School was screwed and...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cyber insurance costs and terms spike as ransomware attacks multiply | #malware | #ransomware

Cyber insurance providers are charging customers higher prices and asking them to jump through more hoops thanks to an explosion in ransomware attacks in the past year. Cyber insurance premiums have gone up between 40% and 60% in the past year, by some industry estimates, while the policy guidelines and verifications needed to obtain such insurance have gone up significantly as providers try to protect their bottom lines.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Remote Access Trojan now targeting schools with ransomware

Dubbed ChaChi by researchers at BlackBerry, the RAT has recently shifted its focus from government agencies to schools in the US. A Remote Access Trojan is targeting schools and universities with ransomware attacks. Christened ChaChi by the BlackBerry Threat Research and Intelligence SPEAR team, the RAT is being used by operators of the PYSA ransomware, according to a report released by BlackBerry on Wednesday. Specifically, ChaChi has been discovered in data breaches of K-12 schools and higher education facilities in the U.S. as well as the U.K.
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

FBI warns of new romance scam against younger men

MIDLAND, Texas — The FBI is warning of a new romance scam in our area, and women are behind it. They say that women are finding men through social media and direct messages to ask if they want paid companions. From there, they try to take advantage of the men they’re contacting for their money.
Illinois StateFast Casual

Ransomware attack shuts down Illinois foodservice distributor

Edward Don & Co., a Woodridge, Illinois-based foodservice distributor serving more than 70,000 clients worldwide, has suffered a ransomware attack, forcing the company to shut down parts of its network, according to a bleepingcomputer.com report. The attack disrupted phone systems and email, causing employees to use gmail accounts to communicate...
Technologytherecord.media

LV ransomware gang hijacks REvil’s binary

In what can be described as a case of piracy among cybercrime gangs, the LV ransomware gang appears to have hijacked and modified the binary payload of the more infamous REvil group. According to security researchers from Secureworks, the LV gang seems to have gotten its hands on the binary...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Healthcare giant Grupo Fleury hit by REvil ransomware attack | #malware | #ransomware

Brazilian medical diagnostic company Grupo Fleury has suffered a ransomware attack that has disrupted business operations after the company took its systems offline. Grupo Fleury is the largest medical diagnostics company in Brazil, with over 200 service centers and more than 10,000 employees. The company performs approximately 75 million clinical exams in a year.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

A rise in ransomware threatens America’s critical infrastructure | #malware | #ransomware

For years, far too many organizations have considered cyber-attacks and the related consequences associated with them part of doing business. From critical infrastructure to banks and financial institutions, and all the other companies in between just too big to fail; neglect has replaced sound computer network hygiene and security. The reasons are varied. Some companies have found it difficult to staff up across their enterprise, while others have balked at the costs of implementing proper security safeguards. Some have even blatantly decided to play musical chairs with hackers betting they could outmaneuver the bad actors before the music stopped.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Over 26,000 Impacted by Ransomware at Texas School District | #malware | #ransomware

(TNS) — Judson Independent School District’s computer and communication systems remained paralyzed Thursday as staffers scramble to understand the extent of a ransomware attack detected a week earlier. District officials weren’t disclosing what information the cyberattack compromised but acknowledged that Judson computers, telephones and e-mail services were still down. A...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Motives for ransomware attack against nuclear contractor remain unclear | #malware | #ransomware

News Thursday that New Mexico-based government contractor Sol Oriens was targeted by the Russian REvil ransomware group raised concerns in the national security community, because of the company’s work around nuclear weapons and energy for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Still unclear, however. was motivations for the...
Public Safetythebusinesswomanmedia.com

How to protect your business from phishing

Modern technology offers so many benefits for the world of business, but technology can also be a threat. And it doesn’t really matter what kind of company you’re running, there are always plenty of software solutions and technological innovations that can help you save money, streamline your operations, and grow your business over time. Unfortunately, while today’s tech brings with it a lot of benefits, it also presents new risks and challenges for businesses of all sizes to overcome, and one of the biggest problems of all when dealing with modern technology is having to cope with the ever-present risk of cyber-attacks, hacks, and malware infestations, which is why you need to understand how to protect your business from phishing.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to better detect and prevent Business Email Compromise attacks | #phishing | #scams

These types of email attacks rely on simple language and exploit human nature to scam their victims, making detection difficult, says Cisco Talos. The Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack is a popular tactic among cybercriminals. This type of scam requires less time and effort to implement than other kinds of cyberattacks. And the payoffs can be plentiful because these fraudulent emails are typically aimed at people and departments with the power to approve major purchases. A report released Tuesday by threat intelligence provider Cisco Talos examines the latest BEC scams making the rounds and offers advice on how to detect and prevent them.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Inside the mind of a cyber criminal | #phishing | #scams

Cyber criminals come in many different flavours, but the majority of them are in it for one thing: financial pay-off. They want the money that comes with offering their tools or services, selling stolen data, extortion like ransomware or plain fraud. And they all have one thing in common – your organisation is on their radar.