Ransomware attacks on the rise in Texas

Modern technology offers so many benefits for the world of business, but technology can also be a threat. And it doesn’t really matter what kind of company you’re running, there are always plenty of software solutions and technological innovations that can help you save money, streamline your operations, and grow your business over time. Unfortunately, while today’s tech brings with it a lot of benefits, it also presents new risks and challenges for businesses of all sizes to overcome, and one of the biggest problems of all when dealing with modern technology is having to cope with the ever-present risk of cyber-attacks, hacks, and malware infestations, which is why you need to understand how to protect your business from phishing.