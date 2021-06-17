Gary Lineker trolls Gareth Bale after Welsh captain’s Euro 2020 penalty miss

Euro 2020 witnessed perhaps one of the tensest games of the tournament so far as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in Baku, Azerbaijan but it was far from easy for Rob Page’s team.

Wales missed several chances in the first half before Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring with a well-taken goal from a clever Gareth Bale pass.

Turkey, who had far more support in the stadium, relentlessly pressed in the second half and forced a number of last-ditch tackles and great saves from Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Wales held on though and managed to put the game beyond doubt after Bale set up Connor Roberts to score again in injury time and give his side a famous victory that should see them qualify for the next round.

It might have been a bit more comfortable for Wales if Bale would have scored a penalty around the 60-minute mark. However, the Real Madrid star skied the penalty way over the bar in scenes similar to Chris Waddle’s penalty at Italia 90.

As the miss didn’t have an impact on the result for Wales, the BBC’s Gary Lineker couldn’t resist making a joke at Bale’s expense by pretending that his penalty landed in the former England striker’s back garden.

Lineker was hardly the only person to make a similar joke about the penalty.

Meanwhile, the festivities in Wales look to have taken their toll on one man in Pontrhydfendigaid, who fell down the steps of the Red Lion pub. Not an uncommon occurrence after a few drinks but, unfortunately for him, the entire thing was captured on S4C News.

Wales final group game is against Italy on Sunday.