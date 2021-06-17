Cancel
Gary Lineker trolls Gareth Bale after Welsh captain’s Euro 2020 penalty miss

Euro 2020 witnessed perhaps one of the tensest games of the tournament so far as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in Baku, Azerbaijan but it was far from easy for Rob Page’s team.

Wales missed several chances in the first half before Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring with a well-taken goal from a clever Gareth Bale pass.

Turkey, who had far more support in the stadium, relentlessly pressed in the second half and forced a number of last-ditch tackles and great saves from Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Wales held on though and managed to put the game beyond doubt after Bale set up Connor Roberts to score again in injury time and give his side a famous victory that should see them qualify for the next round.

It might have been a bit more comfortable for Wales if Bale would have scored a penalty around the 60-minute mark. However, the Real Madrid star skied the penalty way over the bar in scenes similar to Chris Waddle’s penalty at Italia 90.

As the miss didn’t have an impact on the result for Wales, the BBC’s Gary Lineker couldn’t resist making a joke at Bale’s expense by pretending that his penalty landed in the former England striker’s back garden.

Lineker was hardly the only person to make a similar joke about the penalty.

Meanwhile, the festivities in Wales look to have taken their toll on one man in Pontrhydfendigaid, who fell down the steps of the Red Lion pub. Not an uncommon occurrence after a few drinks but, unfortunately for him, the entire thing was captured on S4C News.

Wales final group game is against Italy on Sunday.

Soccernation.cymru

Helen Love unveil updated Gareth Bale song for Euro 2020

Welsh indie pop superstars Helen Love have unveiled an updated version of their Euro 2016 smash ‘A Boy From Wales Called Gareth Bale’ for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament. And it comes with an appeal to Wales boss, Robert Page – ‘please play Kieffer Moore’. The enduring, supercharged punk poppers...
UEFAvavel.com

Every Euro 2020 game will be difficult for Wales, says captain Gareth Bale

Wales forward Gareth Bale says that there are three tough fixtures awaiting the nation in the group stage of the UEFA EURO 2020. Rob Page's side have been drawn in Group A alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland. The Dragons kick-off their campaign with a fixture against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan tomorrow afternoon.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Welsh manager not worried about Gareth Bale's goal drought

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Wales manager Robert Page is clearly not worried about Gareth Bale's goal drought ahead of the opener against Switzerland in Euro 2020, Baku. Page backed Wales' all-time goalscorer to once again deliver for his country. "It's not the end of the world. If he's not scoring he's supplying goals," Sky Sports quoted Page as saying at the pre-match press conference on Friday.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: How Wales and Gareth Bale changed a nation at Euro 2016

A host of Wales fans, including Elis James and Lord Kinnock, explain how the performances of the team and their talisman Gareth Bale at Euro 2016 in France changed the nation. Watch Wales' opening game of Uefa Euro 2020 against Switzerland live on Saturday 12 June at 13:15 BST BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gary Lineker believes England finally have squad to ‘compete’ for Euro 2020

Gary Lineker believes England finally have the squad to “compete” for Euro 2020 after failing to reach the semi-finals for 25 years. Gareth Southgate’s team begin their campaign against Croatia on Sunday before meeting old rivals Scotland and finishing off Group D against Czech Republic. Lineker, England’s third highest goalscorer, believes there is enough firepower in the squad to make the group stage a “comfortable” experience. “Expectation is enjoyable, I know sometimes it is the hope that kills you but for the first time in a long time, England have a squad that can compete,” Lineker told Goal. “I know...
Premier LeagueESPN

Gareth Bale: Captaining Wales at Euro 2020 'a career highlight'

Gareth Bale says captaining Wales against Switzerland in their opening match of Euro 2020 will be a career highlight. Bale, 31, succeeded Ashley Williams as skipper when the defender retired this year and the Real Madrid winger has won four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semifinals during his career to date.
Premier Leaguevulcanadvocate.com

EURO NOTES: Gareth Bale excited to lead Wales out against Switzerland

Gareth Bale may not know it, but he played a central role in launching the wildly successful television series, Ted Lasso. In a 2013 promo for Premier League coverage on NBC Sports, the fictional American football coach played by actor Jason Sudeikis, is hired to manage Tottenham Hotspur, where he points to Bale in a training session and asks his assistant, who we now know as Coach Beard, whether he is from England?
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale brushes off concerns over Wales goal drought as captain insists he is still contributing despite failing to net in 11 games as Rob Page's side prepare for opening game against Switzerland

Wales captain Gareth Bale insisted that the fact he hasn’t scored for his country in 11 games was no concern and that leading his side in the Euros on Saturday was one of the highlights of his career. Wales, who badly need to beat Switzerland in their tough group, are...
Soccer90min.com

A look back at Gareth Bale's extraordinary Euro 2016

58 years. That's how long Wales were forced to wait between their two major tournament appearances to date. Those lucky enough to remember the Welsh's stint at the 1958 World Cup would have been approaching or well into their seventies by the time Euro 2016 rolled around. Ten minutes into...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England have to raise their game, Gareth Bale is still the star man for Wales and Scotland are the penalty kings! Glenn Hoddle, Mark Hughes and Gordon Strachan on their country's chances at Euro 2020

A year later than planned, Euro 2020 finally kicked off on Friday. While England will be looking to lay to the rest the ghosts of 2016, Wales will be desperate to recreate the form that saw them reach the semi-finals. For Scotland, it's a first appearance at a major tournament...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Wales captain Gareth Bale praises his side's 'character and determination' after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020

Wales captain Gareth Bale praised his side's 'character' after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020. The Swiss took the lead shortly after half-time through Breel Embolo, but the Welsh fought back and equalised through Kieffer Moore's fine header. The draw leaves both sides on a point a piece and two behind group leaders Italy after their 3-0 win over Turkey on Friday.