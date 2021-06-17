GMO Enters NFT Business Forming a New Joint Venture

Exor N.V. appears to be doubling down in its previously stated attention on luxury and the Asian market, announcing on Wednesday that it is partnering with Hong Kong-headquartered World-Wide Investment Company Limited “to invest in medium-sized Italian companies focused on high-end consumer goods.” As first reported by Reuters, the new venture between the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family – which maintains sizable stakes in Ferrari, Italian football club Juventus F.C., Italian media group GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, publisher Economist Group, and auto group Stellantis, among others – and World-Wide Investment Company Limited, which is “one of Hong Kong’s oldest family offices, will set up a 50-50 owned company called NUO S.p.A.” The new company will be headed up by NUO Capital chief executive Tommaso Paoli.