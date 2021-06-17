Rising kindergarten enrollments—new trend or just a blip?

Spring enrollment numbers indicate a bumper crop of new kindergartners will arrive at Hildreth Elementary School when school reopens in August. And more families are likely to sign up over the summer, HES Principal Josh Myler told the School Committee at its June 10 meeting. As a result, the committee unanimously approved hiring an additional kindergarten teacher to keep class sizes within the range set by district policy. The school district’s COVID-19 aid funds will cover the cost of the new position.