Salyer, CA

Two Separate Crashes and One Fatality in Salyer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the morning on Saturday, June 12, 2021, Redding Communications Center took a phone call reporting a car crash east of Salyer, California. The caller was an involved party. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers from the Trinity River office responded to the scene and found not one, but two vehicles that had traveled over an embankment. The initial theory was that the two vehicles had first collided with each other, but upon investigation, it was determined that there had been two separate incidents.

