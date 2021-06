Tags Moto2, 2021, LIQUI MOLY MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX DEUTSCHLAND. 2021 is going pretty well for Red Bull KTM Ajo. In Moto2™, it’s a masterclass so far for both Championship leader Remy Gardner and his rookie sensation of a teammate Raul Fernandez, who remains a close second in the standings. The number 25 also been Gardner’s closest challenger on track as the two stamp some serious authority on the season: a 1-2 in the last three races, the latter two with Gardner out front, and the only single race in which neither have been on the podium is Jerez. That’s quite a record, and as we head into the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland the Jaws music has likely already started a faint crescendo for their rivals.