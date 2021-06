Ping pong is a fun sport to play. Watching professionals play can be intimidating if you are starting out for the first time and thinking of going pro, but don’t panic. Like anything in life, you must practice to succeed, and when learning to play table tennis, there can be nothing more important than acquiring the right paddles and the right balls. Of course, balls used in this sport are round, they have a certain diameter to them, and they should have a quality bounce, but surprisingly there’s a little bit more to that. Here, we have collected some of our favorite balls, from the ones that professionals use to others that are colorful and fun.