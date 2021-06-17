Cancel
'RHOC': Kelly Dodd Fires Back at 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa for Calling Her an 'Insecure Bully'

Kelly Dodd is out of The Real Housewives of Orange County after a year of controversies surrounding her opinions on the pandemic. Dodd was a polarizing figure in the franchise and hit the nerve of fans and other Bravo celebrities. After the announcement of Dodd’s exit was official, Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi slammed the former housewife calling her an “insecure bully.” Now the O.C. resident is firing back and reacting to the mention.

"There was really no choice," says Lea Palmieri. "Kelly Dodd’s time on The Real Housewives of Orange County had to come to an end. If the viewers had their way, that would’ve been the case at least one season ago, but alas, we sat through the Covid season of RHOC as she spread misinformation on her social media at the worst, mocking others at best. As Bravo course corrects by nudging conversations on race and political correctness in every corner of every franchise, it’s clear there is no place for Kelly Dodd, a woman who is going to be who she is at every turn. Except, that’s also what made her a great Housewife. These days, it’s hard to come across a Housewife that isn’t simultaneously editing herself, imagining how their behavior and outfits will read on screen, and sometimes, preemptively coming up with Instagram captions for apologies they know they’ll have to publicly give when the show airs. Kelly didn’t seem to do any of those things. Like her friend Ramona Singer, who set her up with her now-husband, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, Kelly was always Kelly. Now, in 2021, that’s a bit less of a compliment, but just a few years ago, yelling at another woman’s husband that he was a 'twerp' and a 'dork,' well, that was great TV. As Kelly often was! Kelly never seemed to notice when the cameras were on — only when they were off, in which case she turned her own on, which is ultimately what got her in trouble."
