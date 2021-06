After performing at the recent Vax Life vaccine-distribution fundraiser, Foo Fighters played a show at California’s Canyon Club last night that required attendees to present proof that they’d been vaccinated. This second example of the band aligning itself with the evil forces of public health was too much for many of its fans (and paranoid opportunists), leading to an anti-vaxxer protest being staged outside the venue that, with characteristically lucid analysis, described the concert’s entry requirements as “segregation.”