SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pole and wires landed on top of a car after a rollover crash early Thursday morning in South Park Township.

The crash, which was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Brownsville Road, knocked out power to hundreds of people in the area. The road was closed between East Park Drive and Cochran Mill Road.

No one was hurt in the crash.

