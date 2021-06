In 2015, Matt Jaffe was burdened with indecision between his education and a career in music. While the worlds coexisted for years, the time had come for Matt to follow his dream, embarking on tours around the country. While in the Northeast, Matt came down with a virus, and after medical malpractice, developed epilepsy. Fast forward four years, and Matt has a seizure onstage that ravages his longtime guitar. The guitar has been repaired, but the battle with epilepsy is ongoing. Themes of wreckage and rebirth inform his much-anticipated single, “Shape of Fear,” off his forthcoming album, Kintsugi.