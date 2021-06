Pet expert Cathy L Rosenthal offers advice for introducing dogs to a new baby and helping a wary cat accept a new boyfriend. Dear Cathy: My daughter and her wife are expecting a baby in November. They have two dogs – a small bichon-Yorkie mix and a large husky-greyhound mix. The Yorkie, Shelbie, is the older dog. She is protective of my daughter and will growl sometimes if children approach her too quickly. Llama, the younger larger dog, is not aware of her size and loves to greet people by nudging them with her nose and huge paws. How can they acclimate the dogs to this new human that will be entering their lives?