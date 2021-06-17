Cancel
Celebrities

Jen Shah Still Tries to Prove Her Innocence — Inside the Money Laundering Charges against Her

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah is in the eye of the storm after getting arrested for a telemarketing scheme. She’s trying to prove her innocence, though.

In the first season of “RHOSLC,” Shah said she was the CEO of marketing campaigns. She supposedly did customer acquisition, online and offline marketing, and everything related to monetization.

Her fans and followers were taken aback on March 30, 2021, after Jen Shah was arrested for allegedly running a telemarketing fraud scheme since 2012. Her assistant, Stuart Smith, was also arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kxtO_0aWxmsZu00

One of the crimes they supposedly committed was selling their clients’ personal information – reportedly “elderly, working-class people” – to other members of their “fraud ring.”

Apart from that, they also sold different services claiming it would make the management of their victims’ businesses “more efficient or profitable.”

Shah and Smith faced federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, but they were released without bond as prosecutors didn’t request them to remain in custody.

During a virtual hearing in early April, prosecutors accused her and her assistant of making over $5 million through the fraud. Jen Shah pleaded not guilty, though.

Currently, she’s not allowed to move over $10,000 out of her personal accounts or leave the state of Utah. If found guilty, Shah could face up to 30 years behind bars.

[Shah] filed a motion to dismiss the case due to “legal and factual insufficiency.”

Following the scandal, Shah’s fans have been using the #FreeJen hashtag on social media to support the TV personality. So, she took to her Instagram Stories in mid-April to thank everybody for their support. She wrote:

“Thank you to those of you who that have shown my family and I real friendship, unconditional love & true loyalty during this difficult time.”

One of those friends is Heather Gay, her “RHOSLC” co-star. Gay pointed out that good people could do bad things, and even if Shah got “wrongfully convicted,” she could make things right. Gay added Shah and deserved a “second chance.”

In mid-June, Shah made headlines again after she filed a motion to dismiss the case due to “legal and factual insufficiency” and suppression of evidence. Jen Shah’s fraud case is far from over.

