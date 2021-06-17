Fans' Hearts Melt as Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Poses in an Ice Cream-Print Swimsuit

Kenya Moore's toddler daughter Brooklyn mesmerizes the hearts of her fans by appearing in an ice cream-print swimsuit while posing in a charming manner.

"RHOA" star Kenya Moore is a doting mother to her look-alike daughter Brooklyn. The young blood is the reality TV star's only child.

Ever since her birth, Moore has gifted her online fans with numerous posts featuring the little princess charmer's developmental stages and unique abilities, like dancing and counting one to ten in French!

Like many celebrity babies, baby Brooklyn has a representation online via an Instagram platform run by her mother, with thousands of fans engaging the toddler via their likes and sweet comments.

Recently, a snap was posted on Moore's baby's page. It showed Brooklyn rocking pink swimwear with ice-cream prints on it, paired with matching colored crocs, and a caption that read:

"Where is the water?"

Although the little princess was decked in a swimming outfit, there was no pool in sight in the image. This did not deter fans from applauding the toddler who stole the show in her adorable appearance.

Several commenters agreed that Brooklyn looked admirable and was all shades of cuteness overload. One person added: "So cute...and you dress her just right (like a little girl should be) beautiful pastel colors- truly (your mini-me)"

Brooklyn wowed fans again with her remarkable use of traditional cutleries.

This is not the first time Moore's daughter will be melting hearts with updates on her Instagram page. From showing off her first kite experience to sharing details of her birthday bash, the youngster garners comments inline.

In January, both mother and child teased fans with a cute bonding clip that also portrayed the two-year-old's penchant for mischief.

The recording showed Moore urging her daughter to say "mommy's name." The youngster declined on several attempts and attached a wide grin proving she knew the answer but refused to say the name on purpose.

A few weeks later, Brooklyn wowed fans again with her remarkable use of traditional cutleries— she used chopsticks while digging into a plate of sushi and sauce.

Both Moore and her mini-me are known to spend time bonding indoors and engaging in fun activities outdoors like joining the cast of "RHOA" during an all-girls getaway hosted in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina.