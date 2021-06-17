Cancel
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition technical review by Digital Foundry

By Julian Horsey
 8 days ago
If you are considering purchasing the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition game you may be interested in a new technical review carried out by the team over at Digital Foundry. Digital Foundry specializes in technical analysis of gaming hardware and software, using state-of-the-art capture systems and bespoke software to show you how well games and hardware run, visualizing precisely what they’re capable of. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition game which is also available on the PC and launched last month on May 6th 2021.

