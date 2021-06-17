Cancel
Mercer County, WV

Bids to be reviewed for school demolitions

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago
Whitethorn Elementary School is one of two schools the Mercer Board of Education is seeking to demolish after its replacement, Bluefield Primary School, opened early this year. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — Selecting a contractor ready to demolish two local schools that were replaced last year with a new facility is on an upcoming Mercer County Board of Education agenda.

Demolition of Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial Elementary School is scheduled to be discussed June 22 during the board of education’s meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton.

The board of education started seeking bids last February. Paul Hodges, the board’s president, said Wednesday that he had spoken to Superintendent Deborah Akers about the bids.

“We have gotten bids and she is going to be recommending a bid for us to approve at the meeting,” he said.

Hodges said that the board has had general discussions about what to do with the two pieces of property once the old schools have been demolished.

“First we’ll get the buildings off, and then we’ll see where we go from there,” he stated. “We have no plans for putting anything else on it.”

Selling or donating the land are among the possibilities for it. Who could acquire the property would depend on their plans for it.

“We want to make sure we don’t do anything with it that would be disagreeable or harmful to the community,” Hodges said.

Both Memorial and Whitethorn schools have been replaced by the new Bluefield Primary School which was opened this year along Cumberland Road near Bluefield High School.

Bluefield Primary School has up-to-date education technology and computers, modern security measures such as video cameras, and a separate gymnasium and cafeteria. Both Whitethorn and Memorial schools used rooms serving as both a gymnasium and a cafeteria.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

