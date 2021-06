Henrique Avancini had his best-ever World Cup opener with a 4th in Albstadt before posting his worst result in the past four years in Nove Mesto, missing the top-20 with a 23rd spot. When Red Bull interviewed Avancini for the Albstadt pre-show , it sounded like his pre-season preparation didn't go as smoothly as he would have liked and he said "I wouldn't say it was my best pre-season, but we managed to get here in a decent shape. Not in the best shape ever. Not in a really great space mentally speaking, but I feel like I'm on the right path now, just a few steps behind but it's easy to catch up. "