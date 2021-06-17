Vote could change how NC children learn about U.S. history, race

C'mon, admit it. You have no idea what Critical Race Theory is, but you're either totally for or against it. CRT is an academic concept that's been around for more than 40 years—maybe longer than you've been alive. But when you think of race—and racism—do you think about Filipinos, Blacks or Hispanics and what they go through every day? Racism played out recently when someone defaced the Yum Yum Food Truck with epithets and a message to "leave our country." This, after the truck had been systematically vandalized, with generators taken, locks broken and cooking equipment stolen. Neighbors and friends could see the problem and process it as racism, and Fox13 News reported the donations and support that resulted. It's curious that the Legislature and state school board think recognizing a history of racism is a controversial concept when the real threat is Critical Caucasian Theory.