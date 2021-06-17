Cancel
Vote could change how NC children learn about U.S. history, race

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could find out soon whether or not standards will change for how social studies are taught in North Carolina schools. On Thursday, the State Board of Education will hold a meeting to review and vote on the documents that guide the implementation of the new social studies standards for grades K-5.

www.wral.com
