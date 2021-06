The Olympic Games oath, in which a representative of the host country promises on behalf of all athletes to compete honorably, closes with the aspiration: “To make the world a better place through sport.” There has to be a question whether the Tokyo Games beginning in just 30 days, already put off a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, can live up to that pledge amid fears they could spark a fresh wave of infection and the spread of the resistant Delta variant of the virus.