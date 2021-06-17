Cancel
Soccer

Gattuso leaves Fiorentina 3 weeks after becoming its coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso left his role as Fiorentina coach on Thursday, barely three weeks after taking charge of the Italian club.

The move was made due to reported disagreements over the transfer market.

Fiorentina said the decision was made “by mutual agreement.”

Gattuso was anxious for the Viola to sign Portugal midfielder Sergio Oliveira from Porto but Fiorentina management was hesitant over a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($24 million), Italian media reported, adding that Gattuso also wanted the team to get Portugal winger Gonçalo Guedes from Valencia.

Gattuso, the former Italy and AC Milan midfielder, had taken over at Fiorentina after leaving Napoli.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

