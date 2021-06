Marcus Rashford will decide whether he needs an operation on his shoulder after Euro 2020, potentially putting him out of the start of Manchester United’s season. The 23-year-old said there was “no chance” he was getting one during the 2020-21 campaign as he didn’t want to risk missing out on key games for his club or the European Championship, having admitted last week that he was playing through pain.Rashford also conceded that he was conscious he hasn’t been performing at his best, which has led to him starting Euro 2020 on the bench.Directly asked whether there was a physical...