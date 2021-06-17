Holly Willoughby’s summery floral midi is from her go-to dress brand

Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning midi dresses have fast become the stuff of TV legend – and whether they’re classic vintage-inspired tea dresses or contemporary floral numbers, there are a few notable brands that she turns to for these outfits time and time again.

On the high street, names like Warehouse and Monsoon often pop up, but Holly’s also not adverse to a higher-end pick. Most recently, we’ve noticed a pattern emerging when it comes to Rixo – the presenter has worn items from the cult label multiple times in recent months, including on today’s show.

The latest dress in question is the Jenna, a vibrant printed midi dress with a playful ruffled neckline – a perfect example of the fun details and lively designs that have made Rixo such a popular brand among celebrities and fashion insiders alike.

Holly has teamed hers with minimal make-up and a neutral sandal to let the dress do the talking, but thanks to its elegant silhouette and flattering cut, it’s a versatile buy that could easily be dressed up or down for almost any occasion.

Of course, as anyone who already has Rixo on their radar will know, the brand doesn’t come cheap. But if Holly’s dress has caught your eye and you’re willing to splash the cash, here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Jenna dress from fashion editor favourite Rixo.

Jenna red summer meadow dress: £275, Rixo.co.uk

With cute cap sleeves and a midi length, the Jenna can take you from the beach to the bar to the garden party with minimal effort. Dress it down with clean white trainers and a tote, or play up the glamour with gold jewellery and your favourite heels.

If budget doesn’t quite stretch to the near-£300 mark, we also like Oliver Bonas’s vintage daisy print dress, which has a similar aesthetic and comes in at a more affordable £79.50.

Vintage daisy floral print orange midi dress: £79.50, Oliverbonas.com

This dress has a more relaxed fit than Holly’s outfit, but has an equally bright and eyecatching pattern, and the same sense of effortless chic.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

