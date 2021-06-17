Japan considering Myanmar goalie's asylum request

Global help is needed to stop this humanitarian catastrophe in Myanmar. Another crisis, which seems to be snowballing from day to day, is in the immediate neighborhood of India in Myanmar. By now, within two months, the Army has trying to crush the peaceful demonstrations against the state, protesting against the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and not letting her party form the government after a massive victory in the elections has taken a ferocious turn. By now, 450 people have been killed, more than 120 people in a single day, and they have been killed in a brutal manner, which is shock the conscience of the world, young kids, one year old had been killed, three, four, five-year-old girls have been killed, people sitting in their houses have been killed and the army, it is quite clear, has given instructions to shoot, to kill, snipers had been posted would shoot people in the head or the back. When they go to their dear ones for the funeral, they getting attacked at funeral processions.