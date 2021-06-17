Cancel
Japan considering Myanmar goalie's asylum request

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

A member of Myanmar’s national soccer team who played a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Japan has refused to return home and is seeking asylum, a request the government was considering taking into account unrest in his country following a coup. Pyae Lyan Aung, a substitute goalkeeper, was scheduled to...

#Myanmar#Military Government#Asylum#Military Junta#Kyodo News#Japanese
Worldsoutheastasiapost.com

G7 leaders condemn Myanmar's military coup

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The G7 leaders on Sunday strongly condemned the military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent violence committed by the security forces on civilians. The group called for the immediate release of those detained arbitrarily including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In its Carbis Bay...
Immigrationdallassun.com

Myanmar soccer to apply for refugee status in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 20 (ANI): Pyae Lyan Aung, Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday after expressing fear for his life for making a three-finger salute in protest at the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo, reported Kyodo News, citing his lawyer's statement.
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics – media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese officials in charge of coronavirus countermeasures will hold a news conference later on Wednesday, with domestic media reporting that a proposal to allow limited numbers of domestic spectators for the Olympics is under consideration. Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up...
Worldintpolicydigest.org

Myanmar’s Government in Exile and the Rohingya

On June 3, Myanmar’s government in exile, the National Unity Government (NUG), formed to oppose the military seizure of power following the February coup, introduced a new policy shift approach towards the Rohingya Muslims. Unequivocally, the policy, entitled “Policy Position on Rohingya in Rakhine State” stipulates, “In honor of human rights and human dignity and also to eradicate the conflicts and root causes in the Union, the NUG aims to build up a prosperous and federal democratic union where all ethnic groups belonging to the Union can live together peacefully.” The statement continues: “We invite [the] Rohingya to join hands with us and others to participate in the Spring Revolution against the military dictatorship in all possible ways.”
PoliticsVoice of America

Hearings Resume for Myanmar’s Deposed Civilian Leader

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted de facto civilian leader, returned to a courtroom in the capital, Naypyidaw, Tuesday to stand trial on two of the most serious corruption-related charges brought against her by the military junta that overthrew her government earlier this year. The 75-year-old Suu Kyi is facing...
AsiaTime Out Global

Japan considers placing Tokyo under quasi-emergency during the Olympics

Since April 25, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo have been under a Covid-19 state of emergency. The measures, which were originally supposed to be lifted on May 11, have been extended twice. and the emergency expanded to include Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa. The state of emergency is...
Soccersoutheastasiapost.com

Japan expected to allow Myanmar soccer player to stay in country

TOKYO, Japan - Myanmar's national soccer team's goalkeeper is to make an application for refugee status in Japan. Pyae Lyan Aung says he is in fear for his life after making a three-finger salute in protest at the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo.
WorldNews4Jax.com

Myanmar's junta leader attends military conference in Moscow

MOSCOW – The leader of Myanmar's military junta on Wednesday attended an international conference in Moscow, an appearance that reflected Russia's eagerness to develop ties with the junta despite international criticism. The military in Myanmar ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, claiming her...
WorldMidland Reporter-Telegram

Myanmar trial of Australian advisor to Suu Kyi still not set

BANGKOK (AP) — The case of an Australian economist and advisor to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who like her was arrested when the military seized power in February remained in legal limbo Wednesday as a court considered where he should be tried. Su Kyi, her advisor Sean...
Soccerfloridasunreview.com

Soccer Player Seeks Refuge In Japan After Show Against Myanmar Military

OSAKA, Japan — Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, Pyae Lyan Aung, has applied for refugee status in Japan, according to his lawyer. The player said he feared for his life since making a three-finger salute in protest over the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo.
SportsBoston Globe

Japan’s Olympic responsibility

This summer’s Olympics in Tokyo could be an uplifting global event, a showcase of human achievement amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be a super-spreader event: either of the disease itself, or of the dangerous and premature notion that the pandemic is over. The International Olympics...
Indiaaninjusticemag.com

Myanmar’s Humanitarian Crisis Is Still Alive

Global help is needed to stop this humanitarian catastrophe in Myanmar. Another crisis, which seems to be snowballing from day to day, is in the immediate neighborhood of India in Myanmar. By now, within two months, the Army has trying to crush the peaceful demonstrations against the state, protesting against the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and not letting her party form the government after a massive victory in the elections has taken a ferocious turn. By now, 450 people have been killed, more than 120 people in a single day, and they have been killed in a brutal manner, which is shock the conscience of the world, young kids, one year old had been killed, three, four, five-year-old girls have been killed, people sitting in their houses have been killed and the army, it is quite clear, has given instructions to shoot, to kill, snipers had been posted would shoot people in the head or the back. When they go to their dear ones for the funeral, they getting attacked at funeral processions.
PoliticsForeign Policy

ASEAN’s Future Will Be Decided in Myanmar

Can the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) thrive amid worsening regional flash points, from the South China Sea to the crisis in Myanmar? Set up in 1967 to promote regional stability and economic growth, ASEAN has never coalesced into a powerful, integrated community like the European Union, nor does it seek to become one. But the bloc has nonetheless been useful: It has largely kept the peace in the region, mainly through slow-burning dialogues and confidence building among its members, which, in turn, has allowed Southeast Asian countries to focus on domestic stability and economic development.
Militarynewagebd.net

Myanmar junta thanks Russia for boosting military

Myanmar’s junta chief on Tuesday thanked Russia, a major weapons supplier to the troubled Southeast Asian country, for strengthening the army which seized power in a coup earlier this year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for...
Militaryoeta.tv

Myanmar's armed forces clash with ethnic protestors

The general who led a coup in Myanmar just over 4 months ago criticized foreign interference Wednesday, days after the U.N. General Assembly approved an arms embargo resolution, and as new ethnic militia began fighting his military amid the country's deepening crisis. As Nick Schifrin reports, the fighting in Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, exposes the country’s increasing fragility.
Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Japan suspends companies’ immunization requests over delivery concerns

Japan is suspending the authorization for companies to vaccinate their staff, fearing that an increase in these requests could hamper the proper delivery of vaccines, Taro Kono, the minister responsible for vaccines, said on Wednesday. “We would like to suspend the acceptance of new applications, given that we are already...