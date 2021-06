Somewhere on the yacht named Aviva in Fort Lauderdale harbor, Joe Lewis is sipping on a very expensive drink while Daniel Levy is staring at a laptop screen, probably having a Zoom meeting with his new Managing Director of Football. At least, that’s what I’m picturing in my head given the news that Levy was in Florida as recently as last week. Paulo Fonseca seemed like a done deal, so much so that I pre-wrote the article a few days ago in anticipation of an announcement.