More coronavirus vaccination events today, Friday, and Saturday in Athens

The Northeast Health District is dispensing free coronavirus vaccines again today, from 10 til 1 at the First AME Church on North Hull Street in Athens. More vaccine distribution events are scheduled for 6 til 8 tomorrow at the Athens-Clarke County Community Celebration of Juneteenth, and from 11 til 2 Saturday at the West Broad Farmers Market.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says 37 percent of Athens-Clarke County residents are considered fully vaccinated against coronavirus, with now more than 95,000 shots administered overall. 37,500 people have been vaccinated in Oconee County, with 48 percent of the County’s population now considered fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

Statewide, just under 8 million vaccines have been dispensed, with a fully-vaccinated rate of 36 percent.

