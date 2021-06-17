Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ojai, CA

CREATIVE TYPES | Meghan Wilkins, Mom Cakes Bake Shop

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICTURED: Strawberry and “forgotten” meringues with chocolate chips from Mom Cakes Bake Shop. Photo by Meghan Wilkins. Imagine mountains of cloudlike meringues and pillowy profiteroles. It’s the stuff of dreams and as of June 3, it’s all readily available at the new weekly Ojai Community Farmers Market which now takes place every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., at Chaparral Courtyard. There you’ll find Meghan Wilkins selling her joyful array of baked goods at her Mom Cakes Bake Shop booth. In addition to fresh-baked cookies, marshmallows and honeycombs, Wilkins offers up her signature profiteroles and meringues, including her famous two-bite meringues with chocolate chips.

vcreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Food Drink#Mom Cakes Bake Shop#Ojaicommunityfm#Bungalow#Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado cop killer’s chilling words revealed: ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers’

Authorities in Colorado on Friday released chilling excerpts from the twisted writings of the killer of Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was slain Monday. The remarks were contained in a four-page letter seething with hatred for police officers. The existence of the letter had confirmed by a source to FOX 31 of Denver earlier in the week but Friday was the first time the station saw the letter.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers, advocates demand details on Afghan evacuation plan

President Biden ’s plan to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts in the country has left lawmakers and advocates with a number of unanswered questions as time dwindles amid the U.S. withdrawal. The White House confirmed Thursday it would evacuate former interpreters, drivers and others...