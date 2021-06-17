CREATIVE TYPES | Meghan Wilkins, Mom Cakes Bake Shop
PICTURED: Strawberry and “forgotten” meringues with chocolate chips from Mom Cakes Bake Shop. Photo by Meghan Wilkins. Imagine mountains of cloudlike meringues and pillowy profiteroles. It’s the stuff of dreams and as of June 3, it’s all readily available at the new weekly Ojai Community Farmers Market which now takes place every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., at Chaparral Courtyard. There you’ll find Meghan Wilkins selling her joyful array of baked goods at her Mom Cakes Bake Shop booth. In addition to fresh-baked cookies, marshmallows and honeycombs, Wilkins offers up her signature profiteroles and meringues, including her famous two-bite meringues with chocolate chips.vcreporter.com