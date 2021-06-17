SEC Postpones VanEck Bitcoin ETF Ruling Once Again

The initial plan of Robinhood was for the IPO to be done in June but the plans stretched to July. A reliable source has it that In the past, the SEC has been concerned about Robinhood‘s growing business related to cryptocurrencies. While the company may be listed by summer, those plans may as well be achieved later, probably in fall. Robinhood plans to put its house in order and publicize its past financial performances to make way for the public listing. A company’s spokesperson disclosed that a successful Initial Public Offer (IPO) filing was done earlier in the year, March. According to Bloomberg, the initial plan of Robinhood was for the IPO to be done in June but the plans stretched to July.