SEC Postpones VanEck Bitcoin ETF Ruling Once Again

 8 days ago
An approval from the SEC would make the VanEck Bitcoin ETF the first open Bitcoin exchange-traded product in the US but the SEC continues to delay this. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday postponed its decision to approve the VanEck Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by 45 days. The ETF proposition made by the investment fund manager has been under review from the regulatory board since mid-March this year. This is the second time the SEC has extended its evaluation window.

