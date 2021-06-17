Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia prepares for tense, long-delayed elections

By Giulia Paravicini
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia is preparing for national and regional parliamentary elections on Monday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said will be the country’s first free and fair polls after decades of repressive rule.

But voting has been delayed in 110 out of 547 constituencies because of violent conflicts and logistical problems and some opposition parties are boycotting the elections over what they describe as harassment of their members. One candidate is contesting the election from jail.

Abiy won international plaudits and a Nobel Peace Prize for democratic reforms and for ending two decades of hostilities with neighbouring Eritrea when he was named head of Ethiopia’s governing coalition in 2018. Within months of taking office, he unbanned opposition parties, released tens of thousands of political prisoners, and took steps to open up one of Africa’s last untapped markets.

He now faces mounting international pressure over a war in the northern Tigray region and accusations from rights groups that his government is rolling back some new freedoms, which it denies. Abiy’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum declined to comment.

Monday’s elections will be the first test of voter support for Abiy’s government. Abiy said on Twitter this week the polls would be “the nation’s first attempt at free and fair elections.”

Previous elections were tainted by accusations of vote rigging. In 2015, the ruling coalition and its allies won every parliamentary seat.

Some 37 million of Ethiopia’s 109 million people have registered to cast ballots, although some will have to wait until a second round of voting in September.

No date has been set for voting in Tigray, where Ethiopia’s military has been fighting the region’s former governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), since November.

OPPOSITION BOYCOTT

Abiy’s Prosperity Party remains the front-runner in a field of 46 parties vying for parliamentary seats. The opposition is fragmented between smaller, mostly ethnically-based parties.

Merera Gudina, an ethnic Oromo and head of the Oromo Federalist Congress, was initially supportive of Abiy’s reform agenda. But he said his party would boycott the elections after regional security forces shut down 203 of their offices in Oromiya region during the last year, leaving only three open.

Merera, a former political prisoner, said thousands are detained.

“Our hope for free, fair, credible elections (is) dashed.”

Gizachew Gebisa, deputy spokesperson for the Oromiya regional administration, referred questions to regional police commissioner Ararsa Merdasa, who did not respond.

The leader of another party, Balderas for Genuine Democracy, is jailed on terrorism charges, which he denies. Judges ruled in May that Eskinder Nega, an ethnic Amhara, could stand for parliament while in prison.

Others are more optimistic about next week’s vote.

“Nobody expects this to be 100% perfect. But we believe that this country needs a new start,” said Birhanu Nega, whose Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) tries to transcend ethnic power blocs, although it has struggled to attract support outside urban centres.

Abiy created the Prosperity Party in 2019 by uniting three out of the four ethnically based parties in the governing coalition, along with smaller regional parties, into one national party.

The TPLF, which dominated the governing coalition for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power, refused to join. It accused him of centralising power at the expense of Ethiopia’s ethnically-based regions, which he denies.

The elections were originally scheduled for August 2020, but Abiy postponed them citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The TPLF held elections in Tigray anyway, setting it on a collision course with the government.

The fighting in Tigray has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million. Last week, the United Nations warned of famine conditions in some areas.

Abiy told parliament in March that reports of abuses there, including gang rapes and mass killings, were “exaggerated”. However, he said abuses would be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

The attorney general said last month more than 50 soldiers were on trial for rape or killing civilians, but has given no details.

Violence has also flared in other regions, where ethnic power brokers seized on the political opening under Abiy to flex their muscles. Hundreds have died in clashes on the border between Oromiya and Amhara, Ethiopia’s two most populous regions.

Asheber Aboneh, a 32-year-old engineer from Oromiya, said he’d vote for Abiy anyway “because a known devil is better than the unknown angel.”

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Famine#Twitter#Boycott Abiy#Oromo#Genuine Democracy#Amhara#Ethiopian#The Prosperity Party#Tplf#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Africanewbusinessethiopia.com

Ethiopia calls on UNSC to encourage Sudan, Egypt to respect AU-Led negotiate

Ethiopia called on UN Security Council (UNSC) to encourage Sudan and Egypt to respect the AU-led process and negotiate in good faith over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). According to Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia, in a letter sent to the president of the UNSC on Wednesday, rejected the latest attempts...
Politicslowyinstitute.org

Ethiopia matters to the world

On 21 June, Ethiopians voted in long-awaited and twice-delayed parliamentary elections. These were the first polls held under the premiership of controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed, in a country now embroiled in a civil war in the northern region of Tigray, a border dispute with neighbouring Sudan, and a regional spat with downstream Sudan and Egypt over Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile River – the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
WorldWalta Information Center

IGAD Council of Ministers Appreciates Peacefully Held 6th General Elections in Ethiopia

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers hold its 72nd extraordinary meeting virtually yesterday chaired by the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi. Djibouti, Somalia, Uganda, and South Sudan were represented by their foreign ministers, while State Minister...
Politicsphoenixherald.com

Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Long before sunrise on June 21, 2021, Ethiopians in the capital queued to vote in the country's first election in six years. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it would be the country's "first attempt at a free and fair election." "I came early to vote for...
Politicswhtc.com

Ethiopia conducted election in a ‘credible’ manner, AU observers say

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a “credible” manner, the African Union’s election observer mission said on Wednesday. “Overall the election and election day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner,” former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the...
Politicsborkena.com

African Union called the Ethiopian Election “orderly, peaceful and credible”

African Union called the Ethiopian Election “orderly, peaceful and credible”. It also called on the International Community and African Union to support Democratic Institutions in Ethiopia. borkena. The African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) on Wednesday released a preliminary result of observation about Ethiopia’s 6th General Election. The mission considered...
Politicsksut.org

Amid Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections

Results aren't in yet, but incumbent Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to remain head of Ethiopia. When he was first elected three years ago, the prime minister was seen as the hope of Ethiopia, winning a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the war with Eritrea. But he's since then pursued a brutal civil war in the Tigray region, where yesterday government forces allegedly bombed a marketplace. Earlier, we spoke with the Tsedale Lemma, the editor of the Addis Standard. She says, as Ethiopia waits on an election that's been delayed several times, the international community needs to reconsider Abiy's accolades.
Worldperuzi.xyz

Counting under way in ‘historic’ Ethiopia election

Vote-counting was under way Tuesday following elections in Ethiopia that went ahead without polling in the war-torn northern Tigray region and other restive parts of Africa’s second-most populous nation. Some 38 million were registered to vote but many must wait until September, with elections postponed or cancelled in one-fifth of...
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

War and Famine Are Overshadowing Ethiopia's Crucial Elections

GONDAR, Ethiopia – On the outskirts of the historic city of Gondar, in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, election officials mingle with the militias fighting in neighbouring Tigray. In elections taking place today, Ethiopians will choose national and regional representatives, with nationally-elected MPs then selecting the Prime Minister. The elections were originally...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Ethiopia’s elections blighted by boycotts and conflict in Tigray

In October 2019 the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded its peace prize to Ethiopia’s young and personable prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation”, and in particular, for his progress in ending the conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. It seemed like a moment of extraordinary...
Electionstalesbuzz.com

Ethiopia elections: The misinformation circulating online

As Ethiopia prepares for parliamentary elections on Monday, some online users have been posting misleading content and claims. Access to social media in Ethiopia is relatively low compared with elsewhere on the continent but its use is rising rapidly, particularly around events such as national elections. Just days before the...
Politicsdailymagazine.news

Ethiopia elections 2021: Abiy Ahmed faces first vote amid conflict

Ethiopians are voting in key elections amid rising tensions and a bloody conflict in the northern Tigray region. This pandemic-delayed poll is Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's first electoral test since coming to power in 2018. He hopes to secure a popular mandate by winning a majority of the federal parliament's...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

War and ethnic division cloud Ethiopia’s elections

Ethiopia celebrates this Monday a complicated general elections marked by the war in the Tigray region, the increase in intercommunity violence and the boycott of some opposition parties in protest against the repression and the imprisonment of their leaders, which augurs a decline participation. The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) of the prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize 2019, Abiy Ahmed Ali, 44, starts as a great favorite in these elections, postponed in August 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and he aspires to revalidate a sufficient majority to allow him to remain in power for another five years.
PoliticsWashington Post

Ethiopia’s historic election overshadowed by a cascade of crises and conflict

Ethiopia is set to hold a twice-delayed national election on Monday in what the government has heralded as a long-awaited emergence into multiparty democracy. But a cascade of major crises in Africa’s second-most populous country has thrown the vote into disarray, leaving millions unable to vote. Foremost among them is...
Electionsnordvpn.com

Ethiopia’s tensions, elections and internet shutdowns

Ethiopia is another country facing internet restrictions amidst election turmoil. The election is supposed to take place on June 21 and is the first multi-party election in the country since 2005. For decades the country has been ruled by The Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which has now merged...
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia election: A sham or democratic rebirth?

Ethiopia is poised to hold what its prime minister calls the nation's first attempt at free and fair elections, but it is taking place amid deepening insecurity, a boycott by some leading opposition parties, and the Tigray region being consumed not only by conflict but by starvation and the rising threat of famine, writes BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Ethiopia’s credibility is at stake in its upcoming elections

Barely three years ago, little-known Abiy Ahmed burst onto the Ethiopian political scene at the height of another tumultuous period in the country’s history. He quickly won national admiration and international attention. He was a fresh breath of air—he spoke different and acted different. Abiy also brought calm to a...