Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dialpad Strengthens Focus on Research and Development With India Team Expansion

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its India team expansion to support an increased focus on research and development. Dialpad is committed to driving the future of work with hybrid work for both the SMB and enterprise markets through product innovations for truly unified communications. With more than 70 employees throughout India working remotely and in its Bangalore office, and easily collaborating with more than 700 co-workers worldwide, Dialpad is leading hybrid work for cloud communications by example.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research And Development#Cloud Communications#Privacy Software#Dialpad Inc#Smb#Marketing Technology News#Onetrust#T Mobile#Martech Interview#Voice Intelligence#Poly Cisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Cisco
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Magia Solutions & Knoa Software Announce Services Partnership to Deliver Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud

Magia Solutions, one of Australia’s largest independent Oracle systems integrators, and Knoa Software, the leading provider of Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud, launched a partnership to provide Australia and New Zealand organizations with a comprehensive solution of software and services focused on delivering business value in the areas of cloud migration, help desk efficiencies, user productivity and Oracle Cloud adoption.
Economymartechseries.com

Rockwell Automation to Buy Plex Systems for $2.22 Billion

Rockwell Automation said on Friday it would buy business software maker Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash, as the U.S. industrial automation equipment maker looks to boost its revenue from cloud offerings. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Joanna Catalano, Chief Growth Officer at Piano. An increasing number of...
Economyaam-us.org

Strengthening Our Core: How Defining Shared Values Can Revitalize Teams

All aquariums, zoos, and museums have core values—beliefs, philosophies, and principles that drive the organization. These values support the organization’s vision, shape its culture, and ensure that all employees are working towards the same goals. At the Monterey Bay Aquarium (MBA), for instance, we have eleven formally defined core values: service, inclusion, respect, teamwork, leadership, integrity, quality, innovation, communication, sustainability, and fun. As an institution and as individuals, we use these core values to direct our day-to-day activities, influence our interactions with others, and guide our future plans.[1]
Internetmartechseries.com

WP Engine Launches Premier, the Enterprise WordPress Platform

WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, announced the launch of Premier, the enterprise WordPress platform that delivers industry-leading levels of security, performance and scalability for the world’s most popular and most visited sites. “Enterprises need more time focusing on their customers and growing their business, rather than...
Technologyaithority.com

Fuze Named A Leader In The 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ For Unified Communications And Collaboration

With Continued Enterprise Market Growth And Feature-rich Unified Communications Platform, Fuze Identified As A Leader For The Fifth Consecutive Year. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, announced that it has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive year in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration report. According to the report, the Fuze platform “continued to push the envelope on ease of use” for large enterprises; the recent expansion of offerings, “position [Fuze] well for the growing demand of an integrated UC&C Suite.”
Technologymartechseries.com

Lucid Accelerates Product Innovation for Visual Collaboration Suite

Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, closed out a landmark year of accelerated product growth and momentum for its visual collaboration suite. Lucid offers the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its flagship product Lucidchart and its new whiteboarding application Lucidspark work together seamlessly, giving teams the power of visual collaboration so they can clearly see and communicate what needs to be built and move more quickly from initial idea to action.
Businessmartechseries.com

Freshworks Named A Visionary For The Second Consecutive Year In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For CRM Customer Engagement Center

Freshworks’ Freshdesk is believed to be a perfect fit for small, medium-sized, and enterprise companies and provides agile and modern features. Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced it has again been recognized as the only company named a Visionary, among 16 vendors, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Engagement Center (CEC).1 Freshworks’ Freshdesk was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

AI Software Platforms Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services

Global AI Software Platforms Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global AI Software Platforms Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Nuance, Verint, DataRobot, SAS, MathWorks, Digital Reasoning, Cloudera, IPsoft, Uniphore, Kasisto & iFLYTEK.
Marketsmacaubusiness.com

Trend Micro Cloud One Delivers Projected ROI of Up to 188%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 June 2021 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a new study revealing that its hybrid cloud security services can save thousands of person-hours per year on security administration. Forrester Consulting surveyed and interviewed 97 Trend Micro Cloud One customers and drew the conclusion that the services can enhance developer value and save costs on breach risks, threat detection and response and legacy tooling.
MarketsSentinel

Digital Cinema Screen Market Production & Demand by 2030 | Barco, Inc. , Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. , Doremi Labs, Inc. , NEC Corporation , Qube Cinema, Inc. , Sony , Others, IMAX Corporation , GDC Technology

The proposed Digital Cinema Screen Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the Digital Cinema Screen market dynamics.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Aqilliz Partners with Consumer Data and Privacy Management Platform LayerFive

The partnership will ensure greater privacy-compliance and data management standards throughout the customer journey across both companies’ global clientele. Aqilliz, the first of its kind technological infrastructure that strives to create a privacy-compliant audience marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with LayerFive, a leading unified consumer data and privacy management Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. By working together, both Aqilliz and LayerFive’s global clientele will benefit from unifying consumer data and greater privacy compliance across all their audience targeting and campaign efforts. Ethical use of consumer data for activation is at the heart of what Aqilliz strives to offer. This partnership ensures that all marketing insights and consumer data are sourced, secured and activated according to relevant data protection frameworks.
Internetmartechseries.com

Logiq Launches New Audio Digital Marketing Channel for Agencies and Brands

Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has launched a new audio digital marketing channel on its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform. Now in addition to web, mobile and Connected TV, digital marketing agencies and brands can now use LDM to add...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Big Data Analytics in Banking Market is Going to Boom with Oracle, IBM, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Big Data Analytics in Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Big Data Analytics in Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Microsoft (United States),HP (United States),Amazon AWS (United States),Google (United States),Hitachi Data Systems (United States),Tableau (United States),New Relic (United States).
Businessuctoday.com

Diversified Chooses Vyopta for Collaboration Insight

Global provider of technology solutions, Diversified, recently announced its decision to work with collaboration intelligence company, Vyopta. The Diversified team has chosen Vyopta to power the intelligence behind its collaboration platform solution, PULSE. PULSE forms part of Diversified strategy for a global service ecosystem; combining IoT managed service offerings with...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm includes an analysis of the nine most significant providers of innovation consulting services and evaluates each according to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.
Softwarewaste360.com

Wastequip Launches wasteware, a New Cloud-Based Software, Ahead of WasteExpo

Charlotte, NC – Wastequip®, the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, today announces the launch of wasteware®, a cloud technology solutions suite for the waste and recycling industry. This is the first product launch from the newly formed Technology Solutions division of Wastequip with more features to come later this year.
Softwarebiophotonics.world

Research details developments in the Digital Health market future scenario by 2025 players! Telefónica S.A. Epic Systems Corporation, QSI Management LLC

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Economystartupnchill.com

India’s engineering, research, and development market to reach $63B by 2025: Nasscom

India's share in the global engineering and research and development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13 percent to reach $63 billion by 2025, according to the industry body Nasscom. Speaking at the Nasscom Engineering R&D Showcase 2021 event, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh noted that the pandemic has altered the way consumers…
Engineeringsdbn.org

Research Scientist Technology Development | Immunoscape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/. Key responsibilities – Research Scientist Technology Development. ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to...