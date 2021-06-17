Dialpad Strengthens Focus on Research and Development With India Team Expansion
Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its India team expansion to support an increased focus on research and development. Dialpad is committed to driving the future of work with hybrid work for both the SMB and enterprise markets through product innovations for truly unified communications. With more than 70 employees throughout India working remotely and in its Bangalore office, and easily collaborating with more than 700 co-workers worldwide, Dialpad is leading hybrid work for cloud communications by example.martechseries.com