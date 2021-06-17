New Study: 2/3 of Consumers are at Risk of Leaving Brands Because Offers Aren’t Relevant

The partnership will ensure greater privacy-compliance and data management standards throughout the customer journey across both companies’ global clientele. Aqilliz, the first of its kind technological infrastructure that strives to create a privacy-compliant audience marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with LayerFive, a leading unified consumer data and privacy management Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. By working together, both Aqilliz and LayerFive’s global clientele will benefit from unifying consumer data and greater privacy compliance across all their audience targeting and campaign efforts. Ethical use of consumer data for activation is at the heart of what Aqilliz strives to offer. This partnership ensures that all marketing insights and consumer data are sourced, secured and activated according to relevant data protection frameworks.