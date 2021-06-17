Cancel
Economy

New Study: 2/3 of Consumers are at Risk of Leaving Brands Because Offers Aren’t Relevant

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormation, the pioneer in machine-learning powered offer optimization, today announced results of a new research study that reveals the gap between the offers brand send, and what consumers want. “The State Of Offer Relevancy 2021: Bridge The Relevancy Gap With Optimization and Automation,” a Forrester Research Thought Leadership Paper (TLP), found nearly 70% of consumers do not think the offers they receive are relevant, which means brands are at risk of losing revenue and customers at a time when consumer spending is surging, because half of US customers have left brands if competitors better met their needs.

