Vianai Systems Raises Additional $140M to Build Upon Strong Customer Adoption

By Business Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftBank Vision Fund 2 joins existing investors. The financing round signals enormous opportunity for Vianai’s Human-Centered AI platform and product development. Vianai Systems, a Human-Centered AI platform and products company, today announced that it has raised $140M in a Series B financing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2* and several industry luminaries. Vianai will use the new capital to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide.

