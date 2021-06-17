Vianai Systems Raises Additional $140M to Build Upon Strong Customer Adoption

EXTON, PA — Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced that it is raising delivery rates on its Utilities Management System (UMS) for the Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet to support rising demand for the aircraft. IS&S’s UMS is standard equipment on every production PC-24. “We offer Pilatus congratulations on the success of their remarkable PC-24, the world’s first Super Versatile Jet”, IS&S commented. The IS&S Utilities Management System is able to provide integrated control of the PC-24’s systems from within the avionics suite, and also implement seamless automation of various normal and emergency tasks, all working to reduce crew workload and improve safety conditions.