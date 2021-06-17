Vianai Systems Raises Additional $140M to Build Upon Strong Customer Adoption
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 joins existing investors. The financing round signals enormous opportunity for Vianai’s Human-Centered AI platform and product development. Vianai Systems, a Human-Centered AI platform and products company, today announced that it has raised $140M in a Series B financing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2* and several industry luminaries. Vianai will use the new capital to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide.martechseries.com