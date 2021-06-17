Japan considering Myanmar soccer player’s asylum request

Ten years after Myanmar began its transition to democracy -- following decades of brutal military rule and isolation -- the armed forces are back in power. After former dissident Aung San Suu Kyi, the charismatic daughter of the country’s modern founder, scored another in a series of sweeping election victories, the generals disputed the vote and took her into custody. That set off major street protests that were met with deadly force against civilians, including children. The coup was another blow for Southeast Asia’s poorest country after accusations of genocide perpetrated against the Muslim Rohingya minority that tarnished Suu Kyi’s image abroad and clobbered vital foreign investment. Prolonged political turmoil could provoke yet another humanitarian crisis in a region already struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.