Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Japan considering Myanmar soccer player’s asylum request

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A member of Myanmar’s national soccer team who played a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Japan has refused to return home and is seeking asylum, a request the government was considering taking into account unrest in his country following a coup. Pyae Lyan Aung, a substitute goalkeeper,...

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Asylum#Ap#Kyodo News#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese officials in charge of coronavirus countermeasures will hold a news conference later on Wednesday, with domestic media reporting that a proposal to allow limited numbers of domestic spectators for the Olympics is under consideration. Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up to 10,000 spectators or 50% of a venue's capacity, whichever is smaller, at events during the Games, Kyodo News said late Tuesday, citing government sources.
Sportsdnyuz.com

Myanmar Footballer To Seek Asylum In Japan: Reports

A goalkeeper from Myanmar’s national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo has refused to fly home and will seek asylum in Japan, local media reported. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, sparking huge protests and...
FIFAthebharatexpressnews.com

Burmese soccer player’s asylum claim highlights Japan’s ‘strict’ refugee system

Japan’s strict refugee screening system is attracting renewed attention after a member of Myanmar’s national football team visiting Japan refused to return home days before World Refugee Day on Sunday. Japan grants refugee status to only a fraction of claimants, while Burmese claiming status see urgent need for protection following...
Immigrationomahanews.net

Myanmar soccer to apply for refugee status in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 20 (ANI): Pyae Lyan Aung, Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday after expressing fear for his life for making a three-finger salute in protest at the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo, reported Kyodo News, citing his lawyer's statement.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Myanmar's junta leader attends military conference in Moscow

MOSCOW — (AP) — The leader of Myanmar's military junta on Wednesday attended an international conference in Moscow, an appearance that reflected Russia's eagerness to develop ties with the junta despite international criticism. The military in Myanmar ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1,...
WorldMidland Reporter-Telegram

Myanmar trial of Australian advisor to Suu Kyi still not set

BANGKOK (AP) — The case of an Australian economist and advisor to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who like her was arrested when the military seized power in February remained in legal limbo Wednesday as a court considered where he should be tried. Su Kyi, her advisor Sean...
Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Japan suspends companies’ immunization requests over delivery concerns

Japan is suspending the authorization for companies to vaccinate their staff, fearing that an increase in these requests could hamper the proper delivery of vaccines, Taro Kono, the minister responsible for vaccines, said on Wednesday. “We would like to suspend the acceptance of new applications, given that we are already...
Militarynewagebd.net

Myanmar junta thanks Russia for boosting military

Myanmar’s junta chief on Tuesday thanked Russia, a major weapons supplier to the troubled Southeast Asian country, for strengthening the army which seized power in a coup earlier this year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Roundup: Anti-COVID task of Tokyo Olympic Games remains arduous

TOKYO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Games marked one month on Wednesday, as the Games, which was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is just around the corner despite intense pressure. Japan has just lifted a state of emergency in many prefectures,...
WorldWashington Post

How Myanmar’s Coup Puts Democracy on the Back Burner Again

Ten years after Myanmar began its transition to democracy -- following decades of brutal military rule and isolation -- the armed forces are back in power. After former dissident Aung San Suu Kyi, the charismatic daughter of the country’s modern founder, scored another in a series of sweeping election victories, the generals disputed the vote and took her into custody. That set off major street protests that were met with deadly force against civilians, including children. The coup was another blow for Southeast Asia’s poorest country after accusations of genocide perpetrated against the Muslim Rohingya minority that tarnished Suu Kyi’s image abroad and clobbered vital foreign investment. Prolonged political turmoil could provoke yet another humanitarian crisis in a region already struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public Healthworldnewsinfo4u.com

Emperor Of Japan ‘Worried’ About Tokyo Olympics Amid Pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month. The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists to...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Myanmar Forces Seize Arms Cache Near Mandalay -State Media

(Reuters) - Myanmar security forces seized a large cache of weapons on a truck bound for Mandalay this week, after arresting insurgents following a firefight in the second-biggest city, state media reported on Friday. Since its Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, the military has tried...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

With Aung San Suu Kyi facing prison, Myanmar's opposition is leaderless, desperate and ready to fight

As Aung San Suu Kyi finally faced court last week to defend herself against a litany of politically motivated charges, Myanmar is continuing its downward spiral into state failure. Suu Kyi was arrested following the February 1 coup by the military and charged with alleged corruption, inciting public unrest and other offences. If she is found guilty, which is a near certainty, she may well be imprisoned for the rest of her life. The popularity of Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been consistently underestimated by a range of domestic and international analysts, and even by the...
Economyphoenixherald.com

Japan ratifies world's biggest free trade agreement

Tokyo [Japan], June 25 (ANI): Japan on Friday ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement between China, Australia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Tokyo becomes the third member to ratify the agreement, which was signed by 15 countries in November last year. Among the...