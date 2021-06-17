Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Decentralized Gaming Platform DeFi11 Launches IDO After $3.5M Private Sale

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release: DeFi11, a decentralized gaming ecosystem, is introducing major changes to both revamp the platform and make it fairer to users as part of an expansion fuelled by recent funding. 17th June 2021, New Delhi, India – Fantasy sports have gained massive popularity in recent years. The market is...

www.newsbtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ido#Decentralization#Fantasy Games#Gaming#Ido#Defi11#Nft#Global Defi Congress#Tdefi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
News Break
Market Data
Country
Vietnam
Related
Gamblingthemarketperiodical.com

Night Life Crypto Launches First Dual Blockchain Gaming Platform

We are proud to announce the launch of Night Life Crypto (NLIFE), the world’s first dual-blockchain multi-game platform. NLIFE is a self-sustaining all-in-one gaming platform featuring casino-style and arcade games. Transparency is vital aspect of online gambling, and that is why the all the games in NLIFE are built on the blockchain for auditability. Random values are important to ensure fairness in the games. Here, NLIFE utilizes a peer-reviewed Random Number Generator (RNG) protocol from a partner in academia. Using the latest in technology, NLIFE is built with a dual-blockchain system to harness the best abilities of each. First, tokens are swapped on the fast and low transaction fee Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With the deep liquidity and activity on BSC, NLIFE tokens can be easily traded inexpensively, quickly and with low slippage. Once sent to the game wallet, tokens are swapped 1:1 via a smart contract to the Turtle Network token. Turtle Network (TN) was chosen because of its ultra-high transaction output, and importantly, the ability to sponsor assets. NLIFE pays for the transaction fees so that the user can enjoy a seamless experience in the games.
Businesscryptopotato.com

Edtech Disruptor Studyum Launches Stage Four of IDO Pre-sale

Studyum, the Singapore-based blockchain-powered e-learning startup, is announcing a Stage four IDO pre-sale, beginning on the 10th of June, closing on the 15th of June. According to the company, there is a fundamental problem in all areas of education brought about by antiquated and poorly resourced non-linear education systems. To Studyum, this is by no means a criticism — more an observation of a phenomenal opportunity to disrupt the education technology industry and provide students with the personalization and attention they need to thrive.
Technologydestinationcrm.com

Invisibly Launches Data Control Platform

Invisibly today released the beta version of its data platform that enables consumers to take back control of their personal data and make money from it. With Invisibly's new platform, people will be able to opt in and choose exactly which data is shared and license this data for advertisers to use, while making a profit from it. In this early beta release, the Invisibly platform lets consumers earn points for different ways of linking or sharing data, which can then be exchanged for money, paid directly. When they link their data, they'll also get curated offers based on their interests.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Solanax Launches Private Token Sale, IEO Starts on June 28

Solanax, a Solana-based DeFi protocol is currently conducting a private token sale that ends on the 25th of June. They are also aiming to proceed with an initial exchange offering (IEO) that is set to commence on the 28th of June. Solanax went live recently with their automated market maker...
Softwarecoinquora.com

Bware Labs Launches MVP to Enhance Node Decentralization

Bware Labs launched a working prototype (MVP) of its platform. Users can now interact with Avalanche, BSC, and Ethereum using the Bware API. Also, Bware will incentivize node providers to promote decentralization. Romanian blockchain startup Bware Labs is launching a decentralized API platform that connects node providers and users. To...
Marketsfinextra.com

ISDA launches digital documentation platform

ISDA has launched a new digital documentation platform, aimed at improving the ability of firms to efficiently access and navigate ISDA documents. Called MyLibrary, the platform has been developed in conjunction with Kinetix Trading Solutions and Linklaters >Nakhoda, and incorporates a range of state-of-the art, user-friendly features, including enhanced navigation and search, comparison tools and bookmarking.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Coinspeaker

Decentralized Credit Platform Goldfinch Raises $11M to Expand Footprint in DeFi

Goldfinch aims to solve the issue with overcollaterization in the DeFi space while bringing together creditworthy loan providers and borrowers. On Wednesday, June 16, decentralized credit platform Goldfinch announced that it has raised $11 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The San Francisco-based company said that the capital will help to further improve the offerings in the DeFi space. Goldfinch aims to solve the issue of “overcollateralization” in the existing DeFi market structure.
Economycryptopotato.com

Next-gen DeFi Token Launchpad Lemonade Announces DePo IDO Public Sale

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 15th June 2021]. After the successful STAK token sale, Lemonade to hold its first IDO launch, DePo on June 17, 2021. Lemonade, a DeFi token launchpad governed by the Jigstack DAO, is excited to announce the IDO of DePo. The DePo whitelist process starts June 17, 2021, whereas the public sale final date will be disclosed in the coming days.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

CoinCap Launches Easy, In-Platform Decentralized Exchange Trading

CoinCap, the popular, real-time crypto market-data platform, now enables users to easily trade assets from their web platform using multiple wallets, without logging in. DENVER, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinCap , an industry-leading, real-time cryptocurrency market data platform, now enables ETH, ERC-20 token and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20 token) trades via an integration with the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 0x . Without requiring users to create an account, CoinCap now allows users to easily check market data and make a trade without leaving the screen.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Top IDO Platforms on Solana

With Solana riding the wave of rising popularity, there is a pressing demand for the IDO platform that is based on the Solana Blockchain. IDO platforms have been steadily gaining popularity over the last year. The main point of attraction that people find in IDO platforms is the ease of use. IDO platforms in essence are the gateway for retail investors to get in the early stages of a project’s development. They mostly work by the fairly established system of “Rounds”. Each round represents a separate sale stage with different conditions and rules for participation. By and large, rounds on IDO platforms look similar to this structure: Community Round, Private Round, and Public Round. There are, however, distinguishing and unique to platform constituents that can be added in order to stand out. It can range from being a simple additional round that incentivizes people to buy platform-specific tokens or an entirely new and creative way of structuring IDO.
Technologycoinspeaker.com

The Decentralized Multi-chain Wallet; Calluna Wallet Officially Launched

The much anticipated Calluna decentralized multi-chain wallet is officially launched, providing a simple, easy-to-use and powerful decentralized multi-chain wallet application for the blockchain community. This allows the blockchain community to get the highest level of privacy and reliability guarantee in the process of sending, receiving or storing digital assets. From cryptocurrency exchange, trading, mining, everything is a complete one-stop application that allows you to gain profits, making it the best innovation in the digital world today.
Real Estatevaluationreview.com

Commercial appraisal platform launches software

Valcre, the appraisal platform for the commercial real estate industry, launched its new software integration with Rockport VAL, the company announced in a press release. This technology will expand the capabilities of Valcre clients, enabling them to conduct discounted cash flow modeling (DCF) with Rockport VAL and integrate the calculation results into their appraisal reports.
Air TravelCoinTelegraph

Travala launches decentralized home-sharing service — will it be the next Airbnb?

Pro-crypto travel booking agency Travala.com is releasing a decentralized property rental service. In a Wednesday announcement, Travala said it had partnered with former executives from Airbnb, Expedia, and other companies to launch Dtravel, a decentralized vacation rental platform that may serve as a competitor for sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. The platform is community governed through Dtravel’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, and uses DeFi to facilitate smart contracts between hosts and guests.
Gamblingbeincrypto.com

Decentral Games Announces $5M Capital Raise With New Partners

Metaverse casino Decentral Games has announced its latest multimillion-dollar capital raise, owing to some brand-new partnerships. The decentralized app (dApp) ecosystem revealed in a post, published on their website on June 18, that they had completed a $5 million capital raise. With their statement, they welcomed new partners across the globe. More specifically, they have forged official partnerships with crypto investment firms and networks such as Collab+Currency, Genesis Block Ventures, Cluster Capital, and AU21 Capital. ID Theory, a crypto-asset investment firm based in London, have also partnered with them.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Anonymous peer-to-peer trading platform LiveArt Market launches with $5m of sales already—but how on earth does it work?

So here's how it works: they check you out, you list your painting for sale on the site—anonymously—then a buyer—who is also anonymous—makes an offer for it. You do a deal—anonymously—then send your painting to be examined in a Delaware freeport. It is then shipped to the buyer—you still do not know who they are, nor they you—and you get the money in your account, minus a 10% charge. You will never know where that painting has gone, they will never know where it has come from.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Decentralized, Community-Owned Digital Currency Platform MUNCH Establishes Bridge to Binance Smart Chain

The MUNCH Project, which is described as a decentralized and community-owned currency (a charitable project that has reportedly given away $2.7 million in four weeks), with a “deflationary” model that gives back to the community, recently revealed that they have made MUNCH “more available” and “more accessible” by creating a bridge to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).