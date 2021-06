TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese officials in charge of coronavirus countermeasures will hold a news conference later on Wednesday, with domestic media reporting that a proposal to allow limited numbers of domestic spectators for the Olympics is under consideration. Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up to 10,000 spectators or 50% of a venue's capacity, whichever is smaller, at events during the Games, Kyodo News said late Tuesday, citing government sources.