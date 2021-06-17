Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Nóra Quoirin: Ruling changed to open verdict in Malaysia jungle death

By Mayank Aggarwal
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovwJz_0aWxSyEE00

A Malaysia n court on Wednesday overturned the ruling of an inquest that said Irish teenager Nóra Anne Quoirin died by misadventure after vanishing in a jungle, and stated that an open verdict should have been recorded.

"Having reviewed the material that was before the court, I am of the view that the verdict of misadventure should be vacated, and in the interests of justice, substituted with an open verdict, as there was no credible evidence to support any other verdict," said Seremban High Court judge Azizul Adnan.

Judge Azizul Adnan said it was not credible for the teenager to have left the holiday resort or navigate the surrounding jungle terrain alone, and for her to have evaded detection for six days while a search and rescue operation was conducted.

In August 2019, the naked body of 15-year-old Quoirin, a resident of south-west London who had learning difficulties, was found nine days after she had gone missing. Her body was found in a ravine about 2.5 kilometres from the Dusun holiday resort where her family was staying in Seremban, which is nearly 70 kilometre south of the Malaysian capital.

The decision by the higher court came after Quoirin’s family had sought a review of the Seremban Coroner’s Court inquiry, which in January 2021 had ruled the teenager had likely died of misadventure .

The Seremban Coroner’s Court inquiry had held that there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play and said it was more likely she had simply got lost in the jungle. It had said that there was insufficient evidence to indicate foul play.

The local police had said there was no evidence that she was kidnapped and insisted that their probe was thorough. While an autopsy had claimed that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

The High Court’s ruling is a legal victory for her parents, who believe she was likely kidnapped. They listened to the online verdict from their home in London.

In November 2020, her mother had said that evidence may have been lost because police were slow to act on the possibility that her daughter could have been abducted.

Quoirin was suffering from a disorder that impacts the development of the brain. She had gone missing a day after arriving on 3 August, 2019.

According to BBC News, following the ruling, Judge Azizul Adnan told the family: "We have not been able to assist you in finding the answers that you may have been seeking, but I hope that these proceedings would have assisted you in some way on the long road towards healing."

While the open verdict may not mean reopening of the police investigation into her death, her mother Meabh Quoirin told Irish broadcaster RTE Radio that they “still feel that the circumstances surrounding Nóra’s death were suspicious.”

“But in terms of what’s legally available to us, an open verdict was incredibly important in our quest for justice for Nóra, and that’s what we got today,” she said.

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent

The Independent

158K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Verdict#Jungle#Search And Rescue#Hunger#Irish#Seremban High Court#Malaysian#The High Court#Bbc News#Rte Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
Related
Public SafetyWTOP

Malaysian court rejects coroner’s verdict in teen’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian high court found Wednesday that a coroner erred in ruling that the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle resort was likely due to a misadventure that didn’t involve other people. High Court Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan agreed...
Public Safetyqatar-tribune.com

Malaysia court overturns misadventure ruling in death of teen tourist

Bangkok: Malaysia’s High Court on Wednesday threw out a coroner’s ruling that attributed the 2019 disappearance and death of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin to “misadventure.” Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan returned an open verdict, raising the prospect of a fresh investigation. A misadventure ruling required the coroner to find it...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Malaysia reports 5,304 new daily cases, with 64 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (June 13): Malaysia reported 5,304 new Covid-19 cases today — down from 5,793 yesterday (Saturday, June 12) — bringing the cumulative number of confirmed infections in the country to 657,508, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. This marks the second consecutive day new Covid-19...
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

COVID-19: Malaysia continues to record over 5,800 new cases and over 80 deaths today

Malaysia has recorded 5,812 new COVID-19 cases today which brings the total number of infections to 722,659. There are 82 new deaths reported and the death toll is now 4,803. The Ministry of Health has reported 6,775 new recoveries and a total of 657,739 patients have recovered and discharged so far. The recovery rate is now 91.02% while the mortality rate is at 0.66%.
Public Healthquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Lockdown changes on 21 June: What the rules are now

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that there will be a four-week delay to the lifting of all restrictions in England and subsequently step four of the government's roadmap - when all legal limits on social contact will be removed - was pushed back to Monday 19 July. He...
Lawtrust.org

'Partisan' evidence led to curbs on trans drug treatment, UK court told

LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A court ruling that restricted the use of puberty-blocking drugs among under-18s in England was based on "partisan" evidence that mixed fact and opinion, lawyers for the country's only youth gender clinic told an appeal hearing on Wednesday. Doctors at the London-based clinic...
Retailrli.uk.com

South Korean Chain E-Mart24 to Open in Malaysia

When the store opens tomorrow, it will mean it is going head-to-head with its arch-rival CU in the market, and dominant local chain 7-Eleven. The subsidiary of Shinsegae Group says it plans 10 stores by the end of this year and 300 within five years, in partnership with local master-franchise partner United Frontiers Holdings, described as a food and distribution company.
Public Healthprincipia-scientific.com

Blood Clots: Now Airlines Warning COVID Vaccinated Not to Fly!

We are starting to come full circle. Now airlines in Spain and Russia are warning people who have been vaccinated should not travel. Indeed, COVID-19 vaccinated people can be excluded from air travel!. That was the headline of a Russian online news portal. There are a number of news articles...
Politicsfieldfisher.com

Changes to the rules on service out of jurisdiction: Positives and pitfalls

A quietly-introduced amendment to the Civil Procedure Rules on service out of jurisdiction, intended to deal with some of the effects of Brexit, is likely to have far-reaching consequences. As a general principle, a claimant seeking to bring a claim against a defendant that is not in the same jurisdiction...
Politicsrock947.com

Nigeria’s $10 billion dispute with firm to go to trial in UK in 2023

LONDON (Reuters) – Nigeria’s dispute with a British Virgin Islands-based firm over an arbitration award worth $10 billion will go to trial at the High Court in London in January 2023, a spokesperson for the Nigerian government said on Thursday. The firm, Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), won a $6.6...
Worldthedigitalhacker.com

Tech companies lobbying for change in IT rules

Global internet and social media behemoths like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp, which have complied with India’s new IT laws, are continuing to negotiate with the government in order to get some controversial provisions removed, sources said. According to insiders, these firms are pushing for the elimination of certain sections, particularly...