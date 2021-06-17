Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Dear hayfever, thank you for ruining my life

By Rupert Hawksley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkS3Z_0aWxSxLV00

Dear hayfever ,

I won’t ask how you are because I already know. You are, of course, in fine fettle. Are you ever not? Quite a character. Life and troll of the party. Yes, you seem to be enjoying the sun and the heat and really making the most of this chance to touch base with so many of your old friends, me included, who have missed you this past year. Absence certainly makes the eyes go redder.

You were, in fact, the very first thing I thought about this morning when I woke up in a pool of sweat, scarcely able to breathe, my nose seemingly squashed into my face. It must have been about 3am, admittedly a little before my alarm usually goes off. Ha! Do you never sleep? No, nor me these days. Which is weird since I can’t actually keep my eyes open. I do try to sleep but when you’re with me, I constantly feel like I have the worst hangover of my life, though without a single fun memory to show for it.

What’s been great about having you back in my life is that, just as the world is opening up again, you have made it almost impossible to socialise. It really is odd to survive the Covid-19 pandemic, only to be laid low by you. Oh, I must tell you by the way. I was having dinner with some friends last night and sneezed, I think, two dozen times before we’d even sat down to eat. No one seemed to mind but I couldn’t honestly tell. All I could see was a filmy wash of shifting shapes through eyes so puffy I could feel the weight of them. A good evening – and for that I have you to thank.

What do you get out of this? Are you like that kid who enjoys refracting light off their watch into the teacher’s eyes? Is there pleasure to be had in this silent chaos? Talk to me. Tell me what it is that you want from me. There was a time when Piriton seemed to satisfy your demands. I know! I can almost hear you laughing as I write this. Nope, not interested this year . So what else? I am begging you to answer me. Don’t take this the wrong way but there is almost nothing I won’t do to get rid of you.

Anyway, look, I need to dash off. Things to do. Sinks to fumble to. Freezing cold water to snort up my nose. Totally normal ways to pass a summer ’s day. But I hope to hear from you soon. You know where I am. Of course you do, you never leave me alone.

Until then, dear hayfever – it has, as always, been a f****** nightmare.

Yours,

Rupert

The Independent

The Independent

158K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayfever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipshelloniceworld.com

Thanks, Dad, you’re my hero

As a very young boy, I was insanely afraid of the dark. Every night, I would pull the blankets over my head and lie curled up in a little ball, hiding from the dark. I’d construct a little tunnel for my nose in order not to suffocate and I’d be asleep before my parents turned out the living room light.
Amazonmumsnet.com

How MN has ruined my life

1. Whenever I hear or read 'dunno' Iin my head I hear 'cm dunno' because if the typing for the confused face. 2. Anytime I hear or read 'roar'- and given I have 2 small children that is daily - in my head i hear it as 'roar fecking roar' because of a poster's username.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

On the First Father’s Day Without My Dad, Thank You to the Dads Out There

This Sunday is Father's Day and let's be real, it is not quite celebrated as much as Mother's Day. It's a little bit more reserved, but that's okay, moms deserve it. But I for one will always feel the presence of my dad and his influence on me. You can tell which young men out there had an active father in their lives. Even more important, I believe, is the influence they also have on their daughters who need the support and confidence that a caring dad can give.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Thank you MN :)

I am sitting tonight on my balcony, sipping wine and just being happy. My kids are in bed, my cat is popping in and out of the balcony and I am, finally, so content. About 18 months ago - this was my dream. But I was unhappily married, having just realised that I'm gay. My life was a mess and I saw no way out.
Family RelationshipsGoshen News

My mom just ruined my summer

DR. WALLACE: I have my summer work/play schedule all set up, and it works perfectly for me. That’s because I put a lot of thought into it. I work at a fast-food restaurant Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. That way, I can sleep in late and have my Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings to spend with my friends and all day Sunday to spend with my parents and siblings. We’re the type of family that has a big, mandatory Sunday dinner each week. We all gather around the table and tell stories, laugh and discuss some serious social topics.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

I think my ex-boyfriends have ruined my chances

I’m mid 30s, great career and have an amazing family and a lovely circle of friends. I am single and have been pretty much constantly since my last long term relationship ended 6 years ago. I have had two long term relationships. The first was physically and emotionally abusive and...
Family RelationshipsLima News

Real Life Mama: To the father of my children: Thank you

Not only because it is Father’s day, but because I do not always tell you enough just how much I appreciate you, and Father’s day is a perfect opportunity to say it. Thank you for splitting up this parenting gig – for always giving your fair share when it comes to raising our girls.
Posted by
Leah O'Daniel

3 Ways Toxic Positivity is Ruining Your Life

Person behind coffee cup with text that reads "See the good"Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash. Years ago, as a young military spouse, I attended a book luncheon. It was hosted by, (what military culture terms) a seasoned spouse — a title bestowed on military-affiliated folks meaning experienced.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

How My Life Changed After Leaving the 'Love Island' Villa

This article is part of Live, Laugh, Love Island, a series of pieces gearing up to Love Island’s long awaited summer 2021 return. My decision to leave the villa in 2019 wasn’t planned. I'd woken up that morning, and I said to the girls: “Right. I'm ready to meet someone now.” Then we went for lunch, and I’d sat all morning, watching everyone together. And I was like, “Do you know what, actually? I'm not going to meet anyone else here. I'm just gonna go.” So it was quite an easy decision.
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Daily News

After an unexpected kiss, I realized I’ve fallen for my best friend. Problem is, he suddenly won’t talk to me.

I met my best friend when we were in college. He has had multiple girlfriends in the decade since we met each other, and I’ve had several boyfriends — but neither of us have been serious enough about someone to even move in together. In the meantime, we have consistently spent tons of time together, gone on vacations, been each other’s plus-ones at family and work events, etc.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Humiliates Waitress the Entire Evening, Weeks Later Karma Gets Her – Subscriber Story

A woman at a restaurant takes out her aggression on the young waitress and it ends up costing her a big opportunity. Jenny Lassiter was looking forward to her dinner with Jack Kendrick. She'd had an eye on Jack for quite a while now, and finally, he'd asked her out to dinner. Jenny was looking her best as she walked into the fashionable restaurant, and heads turned.
Family RelationshipsCoeur d'Alene Press

Dear Dad: These words are for you

Show us a good man or good woman and, chances are, in their past was a good father. In the words of others, let’s celebrate Father’s Day together. "A father carries pictures where his money used to be." — Steve Martin. "To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
EatThis

Subtle Ways Your Job Is Ruining Your Life

It's time to face it: Most of us are in an unhealthy relationship with work. A constant stream of emails and texts pressures many of us to be always "on," a situation worsened by the remote-work explosion necessitated by COVID-19. Even if you love your job, the daily grind makes it easy to lapse into habits that are terrible for your health. Now that office routines have begun transitioning back to something resembling a pre-pandemic state, it's a good time to reassess what's unworkable and hit the reset button. Here are five subtle ways your job is making you sick, and how you can turn things around fast. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationshipsnewspotng.com

”If Anybody had told me that I would get to this age and not be married, I would have rebuked them”- Tboss writes as she wishes herself a Happy Father’s day

Reality TV star and mum of one, TBoss, has also wished herself a Happy Father’s day. In a post shared on her Instagram page, TBoss said she had always envisioned herself to be a mother and wife and that if anyone had told her that she would be unmarried at her age -37- she would have rebuked that person.
Relationship Advice104.1 WIKY

Couple Gets Trolled For Wanting A Peacock To Walk Down Aisle At Wedding

It all started when someone shared a request posted by a friend of the happy couple to the “That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming (non ban happy edition)” Facebook group, asking for help on how to hire an animal for the ceremony. “Asking for a friend.. I was wondering if any of you knew where I can rent a peacock for a wedding,” the post read. “Quite possibly to walk down the aisle.”
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Letter: A thank you for my birthday celebration

Rochelle Tres Dias group is known for bringing good news to the community as part of their ministry. But this is the first time Tres Dias reunion attempted to add joy to a young man turning 80 in a wonderful way. They descended upon Squires Landing where the Prabhakars live,...