The Handmaid’s Tale: Yvonne Strahovski theorises how Serena Joy would respond to shocking season 4 finale

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HsD1_0aWxSva300

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has revealed how Serena Joy would respond to the shocking season four finale .

*Major spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season four ahead – you have been warned*

Episode 10 began with commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) being promised immunity in Switzerland in exchange for giving information about Gilead to the US, much to June’s (Elisabeth Moss) anger.

However, determined not to let Fred escape, she strikes up a deal to return Fred to Gilead in exchange for a number of resistance members.

Fred is taken to the “no-man’s land” between Gilead and the US, where he is set upon by June and a number of other women (including more former handmaids), who chase him before beating him to death and hanging him on the wall.

A package is then delivered to his wife Serena (Strahovski) – who is still in a detention centre pregnant with Fred’s baby – where it is intercepted by a delivery man. It is revealed to contain Fred’s ring, before his bloody finger falls out. You can read out full recap of the season four finale here .

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar , Strahovski said that she was “totally shocked” by the events of the finale, before discussing Serena’s potential reactions to Fred’s death.

“If she just finds out he’s dead, if she thinks Gilead did it, I think she will be somewhat relieved,” she said.

“But at the same time, obviously, that’s complicated, because she once loved this man and maybe a part of her still does. And they had a very beautiful relationship at one time.”

Strahovski continued: “But the biggest thing that I keep thinking about is, if she finds out that June was the one that orchestrated this, that’s terrifying.

“That’s probably the most terrifying thing that Serena Joy could find out, because when she gets her way and is actually able to be released from detention and start a new life in Canada with her baby, she would just be living in absolute fear the entire time. She knows if June is capable of that when she’s enraged, then she’s definitely capable of doing something to her baby.”

For UK fans desperate to watch season four , The Handmaid’s Tale begins on Channel 4 on Sunday 20 June at 9pm.

Related
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: How Long Has Nick Been Married?

Story of the maid Season 4 is full of reunions, including a June and Nick reunion. Their meeting was a beautiful moment in Season 4’s episode 9, “Pragati”. But the moment took a turn when Nick put on the wedding ring, while June was not looking. June hasn’t moved out of Gilead in a long time. Considering how many years have Nick been married? a writer/producer for story of the maid Revealed details about the timeline.
TV Seriesnewsnationusa.com

Handmaid’s Tale: Biggest Questions & Theories For The Finale

The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 comes to an end on Wednesday, June 16, and fans of the Hulu series have many questions and theories about what will happen in the finale. Every previous season of the show has ended on a dramatic and shocking note, from June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) being carted off by the Eyes in season 1, her decision to hand Nichole over to Emily Malek and remain in Gilead in season 2, and the arrival of 86 Gilead children in Canada in season 3. After such a water-cooler-worthy season 4, expectations are high that the finale will be a game-changer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Liz Garbus Dissects Parallels Between ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale and ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 4 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. Writer, producer and director Liz Garbus is adamantly opposed to the death penalty, something she has explored in such documentaries as “The Execution of Wanda Jean” dating back to 2002. Yet, for her scripted television directorial debut, the fourth season finale of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she delivers an episode that carries out such a sentence.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘The Handmaid’s Tale' Season 4 Finale: Why It Ended The Way It Did

This article contains spoilers. The fourth season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale centered around Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne finally escaping Gilead. She was already a fierce rebel leader but once she stepped on Canadian soil she became even more dangerous to her enemies. This season saw her take countless risks...
TV SeriesThe Independent

The Handmaid’s Tale UK: When does season 4 start in the UK?

The Handmaid’s Tale fans in the UK will be happy to discover that season four is premiering very soon. Hulu’s dystopian show returned in the US earlier this year, leaving UK viewers waiting for weeks on end. Channel 4 recently announced the series would return in June, but failed to...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Everything We Know

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is an Emmy-winning series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. The dystopian series is set after the Second American Civil War, where fertile women become “Handmaids” and are subject to child-bearing slavery. Created by Bruce Miller, the show originally premiered on April 26, 2017. The tragedy series received critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, powerful storyline, and power-packed performances.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will June Kill Fred in the Finale? Fans believe she has the potential to succeed.

Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will June Kill Fred in the Finale? Fans believe she has the potential to succeed. Season 4 Episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale included a huge story twist. June found out in the final minutes of the episode that Fred Waterford had made a deal to ensure his freedom. She exploded with wrath when Mark Tuello informed her of the news, which came as no surprise. June will go to whatever length to make sure Fred pays for what he’s done, according to a preview for the finale. Fans believe she’ll go to great measures to achieve this.
TV SeriesTor.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale: Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum

For a long time now, watching The Handmaid’s Tale has been an uneasy undertaking. In wanting to honor June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) trauma and road to recovery, I nonetheless found her endless well of anger—expressed through piercing stares and twisted smiles—more squeamish than gratifying. But then Hulu served up this especially disturbing season four finale, which achieves the difficult task of fulfilling June’s need for justice in a manner that calls back to the past four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s still rough to watch, but it’s also wonderfully cathartic.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Elisabeth Moss on The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale: “We needed a scene that was going to push June between the choices of family or revenge"

Moss discussed June's season finale rage in the season finale, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It almost comes naturally as you’re going through the season," she said. "I love episodic television because you get to explore something hour by hour; it’s like making 10 movies. You get to go with your character through everything they’re experiencing, so you have this real bird’s eye view of what’s happening. And by the time you get to an episode 10, it’s like, 'Well, obviously this is exactly what is going to happen.' When getting the scripts, I plan the arc of it as much as I can and modulate the performance to fit. So, I fully believed that June would be in that state of composed fury by the time she hit episode 10." ALSO: Yvonne Strahovski weighs in on the season finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Ending Explained: That Brutal Sequence And What It Means For Next Season

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale. Look no further if you haven't watched it!. Hulu's mega hit series The Handmaid's Tale finally returned for Season 4 after an extended wait. Fans were eager to return to the horrors of Gilead, and this season certainly pulled no punches. A number of major characters were killed off throughout the course of this year, and the season finale "The Wilderness" followed suit with a series regular that's been there from the very beginning. That's right, after all this time the villainous Fred Waterford played by Joseph Fiennes has gotten his just desserts. And it seems like it's a plot twist that's going to send shockwaves through The Handmaid's Tale universe. Let's break it all down.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Finale: What Happens to Commander Fred Waterford?

Since The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 finale, one question has lingered on fans' minds: What would happen to Commander Fred Waterford? The Season 3 episode ended with Fred being taken into custody by the American government in Canada, leaving his fate hanging in limbo until a conclusive end in The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale on Wednesday. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10, "The Wilderness."